Konica Minolta Launches Upgraded Cloud-enabled MFPs

Advanced Models Feature New Firmware, No-charge ScanTrip Cloud subscription for True Scan-to-cloud Solutions

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the debut of its cloud-enabled bizhub multi-function printers (MFP). The models include special offers for licensing Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud, a simple and efficient way to digitize documents that can enable small- to medium-size businesses to advance their digital transformation.

These newly available Konica Minolta MFPs with Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud offer solutions to customers who use any of a wide variety of cloud connectors including Box, DropBox Business, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Google Drive, Email and more. ScanTrip Cloud provides a zero-footprint, true cloud scanning solution that provides simple but powerful customized scan workflows and direct integrations to most cloud services that clients use today, helping them to work faster and more efficiently.

“The combination of Konica Minolta’s MFPs with upgraded cloud, security and enhanced functionality and the Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud solution provides customers with a unique set of competitive features and functions that meet today’s market and business demands,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Our advanced MFPs provide one of the industry’s strongest cloud offerings for scan and print management when paired with Dispatcher Paragon Cloud or any other Konica Minolta cloud-based print management solutions such as an Identity Provider (IdP) user Login for Azure AD and IdP Login for Google, which are all available on the Konica Minolta Marketplace. Plus, these cloud-enabled MFPs are versatile and highly intuitive to use.”

Konica Minolta's cloud-enabled MFPs also offer Upland InterFAX, a cloud fax solution that can eliminate fax servers, fax boards and other standalone device costs. In addition, customers can eliminate expensive and unprotected analog phone lines. This digital solution for data security and encryption provides peace of mind, while flat-rate pricing for inbound and/or outbound faxing makes it a simple and affordable add on to the cloud-enabled MFP.

While the new MFPs are targeted to smaller and medium-size businesses in a variety of verticals, they are also scalable to more advanced solutions, allowing users to:

Take advantage of a true cloud solution with direct Scan-to-Cloud capabilities

Use multiple connectors for direct integrations to all the cloud services they use for their business

Rename files, create custom workflows, intelligently route files and more

Access standard document processing capabilities, including integrated, dynamic meta-data forms and OCR processing.

Digitize documents simply and quickly for efficient processes

Self-install ScanTrip Cloud, a zero-footprint solution (no on-premises infrastructure is required outside of the MFP device)

Include flexible licensing and integration with a leasing agreement

To add more power to devices, pair the new bizhub MFPs with other cloud-based offerings such as Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Paragon Cloud. Secure document management can help customers harness the power of the cloud to eliminate IT costs, reduce overall print services and fax costs and improve document security.

“Cloud Services, flexibility and seamless connectivity are must-haves for today’s smaller businesses,” continued Pagliarello. “The businesses that embrace digital transformation benefit in many ways, with increased satisfaction for their customers’ experiences, improved business decision making, enhanced process efficiencies and more ability to be agile and innovate as needs change.”

The ScanTrip Cloud bundle offer is available with all Konica Minolta bizhub MFPs sold through both its direct and dealer channels, with special offers for each that can be extended for longer than the offer term.

For more information, visit Konica Minolta online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

