Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its Second Quarter 2023 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to share the company’s results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days. All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com  

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

