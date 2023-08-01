POPcodes Hires Andy Tierney to Lead Global Sales Efforts

Tierney will expand the reach of the company’s solutions to key players across the payment processing chain

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POPcodes, an international provider of innovative value-added solutions for the merchant services industry, announces it has appointed Andy Tierney as Head of Sales. A leading expert on enterprise-ready solutions at the point of purchase, Tierney will guide the company’s expanding sales efforts.



In his role, Tierney will engage with payment processors, acquiring banks, ISOs and merchants to sell POPcodes’ direct-to-merchant and direct-to-consumer communication platforms. He will be driving POPcodes’ sales efforts from Atlanta, Georgia, also known as “Transaction Alley,” home to numerous leading payment providers that collectively manage over 70% of the credit transactions occurring worldwide each day.

“I’m thrilled to be adding Andy’s leadership and experience to the team,” said Gregg Aamoth, founder and CEO of POPcodes. “We’ve proven the value and scalability of our platform with the largest processor outside of Atlanta, and with six of the Top 10 processors globally headquartered in Atlanta, we’ll now be ideally positioned to help more.”

Tierney has over 10 years of experience in the FinTech industry. Prior to joining POPcodes, he was the VP of strategic accounts for Chargebacks911. He also served as head of partnerships at Radial, formerly eBay Enterprise, as well as director of channel partners for CardinalCommerce, a subsidiary of Visa.

“I’m excited to take on this position and lead sales at POPcodes,” Tierney said. “Smart terminals are essential to meeting today’s consumers’ in-person payment experiences, and it’s our job to help service providers, merchants and their customers leverage the full potential of this powerful and secure infrastructure. We’re well-positioned to help our clients transform their growing network of smart payment devices into a highly engaging and effective merchant and customer engagement tool. Helping payment providers directly communicate to merchants on smart devices decreases deployment, training and support costs, and increase revenue, satisfaction and retention.”

To learn more about POPcodes, visit: https://www.popcodes.com/.

