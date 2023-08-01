Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM supports cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

54 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ locations in New England are participating in “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program for the 10th consecutive year to raise money for the Jimmy Fund

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping to defy cancer this summer by contributing to the Jimmy Fund through their “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program. Donate $1, $3, $5, or $7.50, in recognition of 75 years of the Jimmy Fund, at participating Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM locations and do your part to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients and families.



“We are excited to participate in this program once again this year,” said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable.”

“We are grateful for the many years of support we have received from our partners, Burger King and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, as well as the generosity of their patrons,” said Alexa Woodward, assistant vice president, corporate partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “It is incredibly special to see the difference that donations made through campaigns like ‘A Chance for Kids and Families’ can support the fight against cancer.”

To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised more than $340,000 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Participating VIOC locations:

222 Brighton Ave. (Rte 20) Allston Massachusetts 02134 82 Mystic St. (Rte 3) Arlington Massachusetts 02474 640 Oak Street Brockton Massachusetts 02301 275 Boylston St.(Rte 9) Brookline Massachusetts 02445 118 Cambridge Street Burlington Massachusetts 01803 2485 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 2A) Cambridge Massachusetts 02140 1754 Revere Beach Parkway Everett Massachusetts 02149 419 Main Street Falmouth Massachusetts 02540 749 Worcester Road Framingham Massachusetts 01701 1988 Washington Street Hanover Massachusetts 02339 775 River St. (Rte 110/113) Haverhill Massachusetts 01832 1294 Gorham Street Lowell Massachusetts 01852 800 Western Ave. (Rte 107) Lynn Massachusetts 01905 100 Broadway Malden Massachusetts 02148 212 Salem St. (Rte 60) Medford Massachusetts 02155 488 Broadway Methuen Massachusetts 01844 11 Medway Street Milford Massachusetts 01757 891 Worcester Rd (Rte 9/Rte 27) Natick Massachusetts 01760 90 Winchester St. (at Needham St.) Newton Massachusetts 02461 216 Main St. (Rte 28) North Reading Massachusetts 01864 175 Everett St. Norwood Massachusetts 02062 148 Samoset St. Plymouth Massachusetts 02360 366 Centre Street Quincy Massachusetts 02169 415 American Legion Hwy (Rt 60) Revere Massachusetts 02151 740 American Legion Highway Roslindale Massachusetts 02131 87 North St. Salem Massachusetts 01970 10 Paradise Rd. Salem Massachusetts 01970 193 Elm St Unit 110 Salisbury Massachusetts 01952 1195 Fall River Ave Seekonk Massachusetts 02771 182 Washington St. (Union Sq.) Somerville Massachusetts 02143 494 Milford Rd. Swansea Massachusetts 02777 425 High Plain Street Walpole Massachusetts 02081 557 Main St. (Rte. 20) Waltham Massachusetts 02452 402 West Center Street West Bridgewater Massachusetts 02379 15 Spring St. West Roxbury Massachusetts 02132 190 Main Street Weymouth Massachusetts 02188 320 Montvale Avenue Woburn Massachusetts 01801 232 Loudon Road. Concord New Hampshire 03301 50 Crystal Ave. (Rte 28) Derry New Hampshire 03038 3 Beehive Drive Epping New Hampshire 03042 1246 Hooksett Road (Rte 3A) Hooksett New Hampshire 03106 420 West Street Keene New Hampshire 03431 1147 Union Ave. Laconia New Hampshire 03246 665 Mast Road Manchester New Hampshire 03102 1800 South Willow Street Manchester New Hampshire 03103 540 Nashua Street Milford New Hampshire 03055 504 Amherst Street Nashua New Hampshire 03063 2470 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth New Hampshire 03802 15 Sonja Drive Rindge New Hampshire 03461 4 Manville Road Tilton New Hampshire 03276 520 Reservoir Avenue Cranston Rhode Island

02910 159 Putnam Ave Johnston Rhode Island 02919 1130 Warwick Ave Warwick Rhode Island 02888 1600 Post Rd. (Rte 1) Warwick Rhode Island 02888

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 230 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

