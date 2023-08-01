Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM supports cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
54 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ locations in New England are participating in “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program for the 10th consecutive year to raise money for the Jimmy Fund
NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping to defy cancer this summer by contributing to the Jimmy Fund through their “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program. Donate $1, $3, $5, or $7.50, in recognition of 75 years of the Jimmy Fund, at participating Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM locations and do your part to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients and families.
“We are excited to participate in this program once again this year,” said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable.”
“We are grateful for the many years of support we have received from our partners, Burger King and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, as well as the generosity of their patrons,” said Alexa Woodward, assistant vice president, corporate partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “It is incredibly special to see the difference that donations made through campaigns like ‘A Chance for Kids and Families’ can support the fight against cancer.”
To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised more than $340,000 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Participating VIOC locations:
|222 Brighton Ave. (Rte 20)
|Allston
|Massachusetts
|02134
|82 Mystic St. (Rte 3)
|Arlington
|Massachusetts
|02474
|640 Oak Street
|Brockton
|Massachusetts
|02301
|275 Boylston St.(Rte 9)
|Brookline
|Massachusetts
|02445
|118 Cambridge Street
|Burlington
|Massachusetts
|01803
|2485 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 2A)
|Cambridge
|Massachusetts
|02140
|1754 Revere Beach Parkway
|Everett
|Massachusetts
|02149
|419 Main Street
|Falmouth
|Massachusetts
|02540
|749 Worcester Road
|Framingham
|Massachusetts
|01701
|1988 Washington Street
|Hanover
|Massachusetts
|02339
|775 River St. (Rte 110/113)
|Haverhill
|Massachusetts
|01832
|1294 Gorham Street
|Lowell
|Massachusetts
|01852
|800 Western Ave. (Rte 107)
|Lynn
|Massachusetts
|01905
|100 Broadway
|Malden
|Massachusetts
|02148
|212 Salem St. (Rte 60)
|Medford
|Massachusetts
|02155
|488 Broadway
|Methuen
|Massachusetts
|01844
|11 Medway Street
|Milford
|Massachusetts
|01757
|891 Worcester Rd (Rte 9/Rte 27)
|Natick
|Massachusetts
|01760
|90 Winchester St. (at Needham St.)
|Newton
|Massachusetts
|02461
|216 Main St. (Rte 28)
|North Reading
|Massachusetts
|01864
|175 Everett St.
|Norwood
|Massachusetts
|02062
|148 Samoset St.
|Plymouth
|Massachusetts
|02360
|366 Centre Street
|Quincy
|Massachusetts
|02169
|415 American Legion Hwy (Rt 60)
|Revere
|Massachusetts
|02151
|740 American Legion Highway
|Roslindale
|Massachusetts
|02131
|87 North St.
|Salem
|Massachusetts
|01970
|10 Paradise Rd.
|Salem
|Massachusetts
|01970
|193 Elm St Unit 110
|Salisbury
|Massachusetts
|01952
|1195 Fall River Ave
|Seekonk
|Massachusetts
|02771
|182 Washington St. (Union Sq.)
|Somerville
|Massachusetts
|02143
|494 Milford Rd.
|Swansea
|Massachusetts
|02777
|425 High Plain Street
|Walpole
|Massachusetts
|02081
|557 Main St. (Rte. 20)
|Waltham
|Massachusetts
|02452
|402 West Center Street
|West Bridgewater
|Massachusetts
|02379
|15 Spring St.
|West Roxbury
|Massachusetts
|02132
|190 Main Street
|Weymouth
|Massachusetts
|02188
|320 Montvale Avenue
|Woburn
|Massachusetts
|01801
|232 Loudon Road.
|Concord
|New Hampshire
|03301
|50 Crystal Ave. (Rte 28)
|Derry
|New Hampshire
|03038
|3 Beehive Drive
|Epping
|New Hampshire
|03042
|1246 Hooksett Road (Rte 3A)
|Hooksett
|New Hampshire
|03106
|420 West Street
|Keene
|New Hampshire
|03431
|1147 Union Ave.
|Laconia
|New Hampshire
|03246
|665 Mast Road
|Manchester
|New Hampshire
|03102
|1800 South Willow Street
|Manchester
|New Hampshire
|03103
|540 Nashua Street
|Milford
|New Hampshire
|03055
|504 Amherst Street
|Nashua
|New Hampshire
|03063
|2470 Lafayette Rd
|Portsmouth
|New Hampshire
|03802
|15 Sonja Drive
|Rindge
|New Hampshire
|03461
|4 Manville Road
|Tilton
|New Hampshire
|03276
|520 Reservoir Avenue
|Cranston
|Rhode Island
|02910
|159 Putnam Ave
|Johnston
|Rhode Island
|02919
|1130 Warwick Ave
|Warwick
|Rhode Island
|02888
|1600 Post Rd. (Rte 1)
|Warwick
|Rhode Island
|02888
About Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.
About Henley Enterprises, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 230 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia.
About the Jimmy Fund
The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.
Press Contact: Kaitlin Jackson
Marketing Manager, Henley Enterprises
kjackson@vioc.net - 617-243-0404 x1601