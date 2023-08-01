Submit Release
Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM supports cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

54 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ locations in New England are participating in “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program for the 10th consecutive year to raise money for the Jimmy Fund

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping to defy cancer this summer by contributing to the Jimmy Fund through their “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program. Donate $1, $3, $5, or $7.50, in recognition of 75 years of the Jimmy Fund, at participating Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM locations and do your part to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients and families.

“We are excited to participate in this program once again this year,” said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable.”

“We are grateful for the many years of support we have received from our partners, Burger King and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, as well as the generosity of their patrons,” said Alexa Woodward, assistant vice president, corporate partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “It is incredibly special to see the difference that donations made through campaigns like ‘A Chance for Kids and Families’ can support the fight against cancer.”

To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised more than $340,000 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Participating VIOC locations:

222 Brighton Ave. (Rte 20) Allston Massachusetts  02134
82 Mystic St. (Rte 3) Arlington Massachusetts  02474
640 Oak Street Brockton Massachusetts  02301
275 Boylston St.(Rte 9) Brookline Massachusetts  02445
118 Cambridge Street Burlington Massachusetts  01803
2485 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 2A) Cambridge Massachusetts  02140
1754 Revere Beach Parkway Everett Massachusetts  02149
419 Main Street Falmouth Massachusetts  02540
749 Worcester Road Framingham Massachusetts  01701
1988 Washington Street Hanover Massachusetts  02339
775 River St. (Rte 110/113) Haverhill Massachusetts  01832
1294 Gorham Street Lowell Massachusetts  01852
800 Western Ave. (Rte 107) Lynn Massachusetts  01905
100 Broadway Malden Massachusetts  02148
212 Salem St. (Rte 60) Medford Massachusetts  02155
488 Broadway Methuen Massachusetts  01844
11 Medway Street Milford Massachusetts 01757
891 Worcester Rd (Rte 9/Rte 27) Natick Massachusetts  01760
90 Winchester St. (at Needham St.) Newton Massachusetts  02461
216 Main St. (Rte 28) North Reading Massachusetts  01864
175 Everett St. Norwood Massachusetts  02062
148 Samoset St. Plymouth Massachusetts  02360
366 Centre Street Quincy Massachusetts  02169
415 American Legion Hwy (Rt 60) Revere Massachusetts  02151
740 American Legion Highway Roslindale Massachusetts  02131
87 North St. Salem Massachusetts  01970
10 Paradise Rd. Salem Massachusetts  01970
193 Elm St Unit 110 Salisbury Massachusetts  01952
1195 Fall River Ave Seekonk Massachusetts  02771
182 Washington St. (Union Sq.) Somerville Massachusetts  02143
494 Milford Rd. Swansea Massachusetts  02777
425 High Plain Street Walpole Massachusetts  02081
557 Main St. (Rte. 20) Waltham Massachusetts  02452
402 West Center Street West Bridgewater Massachusetts  02379
15 Spring St. West Roxbury Massachusetts  02132
190 Main Street Weymouth Massachusetts  02188
320 Montvale Avenue Woburn Massachusetts  01801
232 Loudon Road. Concord New Hampshire 03301
50 Crystal Ave. (Rte 28) Derry New Hampshire 03038
3 Beehive Drive Epping New Hampshire 03042
1246 Hooksett Road (Rte 3A) Hooksett New Hampshire 03106
420 West Street Keene New Hampshire 03431
1147 Union Ave. Laconia New Hampshire 03246
665 Mast Road Manchester New Hampshire 03102
1800 South Willow Street Manchester New Hampshire 03103
540 Nashua Street Milford New Hampshire 03055
504 Amherst Street Nashua New Hampshire 03063
2470 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth New Hampshire 03802
15 Sonja Drive Rindge New Hampshire 03461
4 Manville Road Tilton New Hampshire 03276
520 Reservoir Avenue Cranston Rhode Island
 02910
159 Putnam Ave Johnston Rhode Island  02919
1130 Warwick Ave Warwick Rhode Island  02888
1600 Post Rd. (Rte 1) Warwick Rhode Island  02888
       

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 230 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund
The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults.  The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

Press Contact: Kaitlin Jackson
Marketing Manager, Henley Enterprises
kjackson@vioc.net - 617-243-0404 x1601


Primary Logo

