Paper Cups Market Size is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.64%: Straits Research

The paper cups market size was valued at USD 12.58 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period

Paper cups are a type of disposable cups used for consuming food and beverages such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, and soups. These cups are coated with polyethylene , the most widely used plastic resin, which improves their performance and toughness by inhibiting flavor-retaining absorption of condensed moisture. Consumers nowadays use paper cups to save time and effort with their hectic lifestyles and busy schedules because they do not need to be cleaned and can be tossed away after use. The growing international trend of takeaway services and ready-to-eat food has also impacted the demand for paper cups.





Rising Demand for On-The-Go Consumption Beverages Drives the Global Market

With increased active schedules, busy lifestyles, and high expectations, customers are looking for the convenience of single-serve, on-the-go, and functional packaging to complement their refreshment intake patterns. The beverage industry is projected to impact the paper cup carrier market substantially. Various well-known companies are developing paper cup carriers to satisfy the expanding demand for beverages eaten on the go in different regions. Additionally, purchasing beverages for home delivery and takeaway has grown in popularity.

Similarly, cup carriers that are fashionable and strong are in high demand. As mobility improves and more people start traveling again, demand for food categories convenient to consume on-the-go, such as drinks and milkshakes, is growing. These products' sales often depend on customers leaving their homes to purchase single-serve packs, and they significantly correlate with consumption outside the home. A single-cup coffee brewing device will be owned by 40% of American consumers by 2020, up from 29% in 2016, per a National Coffee Association study. The market under consideration should grow more quickly due to these factors.

Recent Innovations Aiding Shelf-Life Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Disposable Paper cups are anticipated to replace plastic bottles as a common type of packaging since they may prolong the shelf life of products and maintain the freshness of beverage items. As a result, disposable paper cups have gained widespread acceptability as a dependable substitute for other types. It is predicted that demand and customer acceptance will continue to rise. Manufacturers have created new barrier and seal technologies for paper cups and technical advancements to keep food fresh throughout the supply chain in response to the increased beverage consumption.

Using biodegradable composite materials in producing paper cups will drive the market since it will considerably increase the product's shelf life and enable it to be used by various end users. The JcFoodpack Bio paper Soup cup is made of a board of biodegradable kraft, bamboo, or enamel paper with a PE liner. Hot soups, porridge, spaghetti, frozen foods like ice cream or yogurt, and other snacks are frequently used.





Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 17.36 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.58 billion CAGR 3.64% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Cup Type, End-User Industry, Wall Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Graphic Packaging International, Dart Container Corporation, Konie Cups International Inc, Huhtamaki OYJ, Kap Cones Private Limited, Eco-products Inc, Waddington (North America), Phoenix Packaging Operations LLC, Detmold Group, Benders Paper Cups, Georgia Pacific LLC (Koch Industries Inc) Key Market Opportunities Recent Innovations Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for On-The-Go Consumption Beverages

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period. It is predicted that increasing consumer awareness and supportive government legislation will fuel demand for biodegradable packaging in North America. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the US produces close to 80 million metric tons of packaging waste annually. Food and drink products make up around half of the packaging trash in the US. The organization stated that food companies like Nestle and Unilever produce most plastic garbage.

Additionally, Canada is urging action to reduce plastic waste as it faces a growing plastic waste problem. It has gained popularity in recent years. Furthermore, the International Institute for Sustainable Development claims that Canada's existing system for managing plastic waste results in a loss of nearly CAD 8 billion, which is predicted to rise to over CAD 11 billion by 2030, posing a grave threat to both the economy and the environment. By 2025, Kroger Co. said it would stop using plastic bags in its more than 2,800 company-owned shops. 6 billion single-use bags are distributed annually by the enormous grocery chain. To convince all of its customers to switch to reusable bags over the next seven years, Kroger said it would start by providing paper bags instead of plastic ones and charge between USD 1 and USD 2 per bag, depending on the market.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. According to the Europe Paper Packaging Alliances, paper cups may be recycled and used to create new paper goods all around Europe, making them a part of the circular economy. The EPPA is committed to increasing recycling rates by working with various parties along the value chain. Such government initiatives will encourage the local population to utilize paper cups. A kilogram of coffee makes 130 single-shot coffees, with 35 billion cups used in Europe yearly. This implies that one of the primary factors in the acceptability was the necessity of using paper cups for coffee while driving. To comply with EU regulations, the Dutch intend to stop using plastic coffee cups in 2023. While the packaging of ready-to-eat (RTE) meals will be outlawed in 2024, this will also disrupt the custom of serving RTEs in paper cups. New companies are also entering the market for serving things in biodegradable packaging.

Key Highlights

The global paper cups market size is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on cup type , the global paper cups market is bifurcated into hot paper cups and cold paper cups. The hot paper cups segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry , the global paper cups market is bifurcated into quick-service restaurants, institutional, and other end-users. The quick-service restaurants' segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.

Based on wall type , the global paper cups market is bifurcated into single wall paper cups, double wall paper cups, and triple wall paper cups. The double wall paper cups segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

The global paper cups market’s major key players are

Graphic Packaging International

Dart Container Corporation

Konie Cups International Inc.

Huhtamaki OYJ

Kap Cones Private Limited

Eco-products Inc. (Waddington North America)

Phoenix Packaging Operations LLC

Detmold Group

Benders Paper Cups

Georgia Pacific LLC (Koch Industries Inc.).





Global Paper Cups Market: Segmentation

By Cup Type

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

By End-User Industry

Quick Service Restaurants

Institutional

Other End-Users

By Wall Type

Single Wall Paper Cups

Double Wall Paper Cups

Triple Wall Paper Cups

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In September 2022 , Huhtamaki and Stora Enso launched an industrial-scale recycling program for paper cups in Europe.

In November 2022, Graphic Packaging International provided boost to pharma industry with advanced pack serialization solutions.





