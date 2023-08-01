DealFlow Events Presents The Microcap Conference 2023

Uniting High-growth Public Companies with Investors

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Public company executives, investors, and industry leaders will converge at The Microcap Conference in Atlantic City, NJ, Sept. 19-21, 2023. The Microcap Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events is a leading symposium for microcap and small-cap investors. The conference provides a unique platform for investment, education, and collaboration.



The much-anticipated event will take place at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, where exciting networking activities await conference attendees.

The Microcap Conference features a unique format to provide unmatched networking. The conference brings together a dynamic investment community, while facilitating connections between company executives and investors. Attendees will meet and learn from industry experts, gaining valuable insights into the latest trends and investment ideas in the microcap market.

Network and Have Fun in an Exciting Venue

Attendees will enjoy complimentary luxury party buses that include drinks and snacks, departing midtown Manhattan en route to a mid-afternoon check-in at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

Then attendees should plan for the first evening’s launch party, featuring live music and gambling under the bright lights of Atlantic City.

On Day 2, after a full slate of presentations from our microcap experts, it’s time to cut loose. With your registration, you’ll be invited to The Wild Wild West Casino at Caesars for a night filled with live music and entertainment, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, freshly rolled cigars and real money games.

Day 3 includes a fresh round of can’t-miss educational presentations, lunch at the renowned Nero’s restaurant and an evening poker tournament to wrap the event.

Unlocking Opportunity with Microcap Companies

The Microcap Conference will bring together a wide range of savvy investors and visionary business leaders, offering an unparalleled environment for discussing growth and innovation. The focus of the conference is to deliver maximum value to attendees, offering an unmatched opportunity to forge partnerships and network with industry leaders.

The Microcap Conference 2023 offers smaller companies a unique opportunity to connect with key investors and lead the way to the next great success stories. The carefully curated format of the conference ensures diverse industry representation, covering technology, energy, finance, healthcare and other sectors.

The conference is designed to foster networking among investors, business operators, and all attendees. One-on-one discussions and live Q&A sessions will enable attendees to ask direct questions and seek solutions from industry experts.

Keynote speakers will share their perspectives on the latest investment strategies and market trends. Company presentations will help investors assess the potential of management teams running various businesses.

Registration for The Microcap Conference is now open. Secure your spot while seats are available. Get your ticket using this link: https://ibn.fm/DVEap.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

The Microcap Conference represents the culmination of two decades of hosting investment conferences as DealFlow Events celebrates 20 years of serving the U.S. financial markets. This 3-day event features a technical agenda designed for microcap investors and a presenting company track for pitching investment ideas. The event also offers endless networking opportunities with a backdrop of fun and excitement, all taking place as a destination event that’s close to New York City.

Contact

Brooke Greiff

DealFlow Events

(516) 876-8006 ext. 26

brooke@dealflowevents.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com