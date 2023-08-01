inGroup Expands Executive Team

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International’s continued growth is creating new opportunities for its valued corporate team. The company is pleased to announce that Jovanska Taveras and Nanette Evans have been promoted and will now serve on the executive team. Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Supporting inGroup’s rapid growth depends on key team members continuing to step up. We appreciate Jovanska and Nanette’s strong leadership in the legal and compliance areas and look forward to them expanding their contribution to our executive team.”



Jovanska will serve as inGroup's Legal Director. She has an extensive legal background and earned her Juris Doctorate from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law. She says “I really appreciate working at inGroup alongside professionals with such integrity and for a company truly committed to adding value to the customers it serves.”

Nanette will serve as inGroup’s Compliance Director and brings more than 20 years of experience in legal, compliance, and other core business functions. Ms. Evans holds an Associate Degree of Applied Science in Legal Office Management from Austin Business College. Nanette states, “I appreciate this opportunity to further apply my experience to inGroup’s diverse global Partner community. We passionately protect the inCruises brand, and I will continue to perform my work in a compassionate and educationally focused way to accomplish the business objectives in this important department that supports our valued Partners.”

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4deb0e8-b86e-4933-902d-382bb55cfa45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dff06749-addb-46ac-88da-f887daf4b123

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@incruises.com