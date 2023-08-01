Verizon’s network recognized for exceptional performance and reliability in markets across the US

Verizon’s network is undefeated in 96.8% of the metro drive tests they performed in the first half of 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon’s network is once again the network to beat for performance, accessibility and reliability in a majority of 125 metro markets tested by RootMetrics®. In these rigorous and scientific network tests, Verizon’s network is undefeated in 97% of the metro drive tests (121 out of 125 markets) they performed in the first half of 2023. And if customers are interested in accessing the network quickly while on the go, Verizon is undefeated in the category of network accessibility in 85% of the markets tested (106 out of 125). Verizon is also undefeated in 93% of the metro markets (116 out of 125) when it comes to network reliability.* These tests, with data accumulated over several months, show a pattern of exceptional performance for customers who live and travel throughout the US.

“Customers rely on Verizon’s network everyday and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Joe Russo, EVP and President, Global Network and Technology at Verizon. “Our engineers are maniacal about ensuring exceptional network performance, and our team works tirelessly to ensure our customers have a robust, secure, fast, and consistent experience with us when and where they need it.”

Verizon is not slowing down

Throughout the first half of the year, the network team has made major upgrades in the metro areas tested.

Engineers have deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity as well as C-band spectrum designed for fast speeds, high capacity and wide coverage. Today more than 200 million people have access to Verizon’s 5G service and that number is growing everyday.

Many of these deployments used Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service. Last year, months ahead of schedule, Verizon received access to additional C-band spectrum which it has been deploying aggressively across the country. This year, Verizon will gain access to the remainder of the spectrum they purchased in the auction doubling, and in some cases tripling, the amount of bandwidth available to serve customers. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

spectrum, designed to provide wide coverage for 5G service. Last year, months ahead of schedule, Verizon received access to additional C-band spectrum which it has been deploying aggressively across the country. This year, Verizon will gain access to the remainder of the spectrum they purchased in the auction doubling, and in some cases tripling, the amount of bandwidth available to serve customers. That additional bandwidth will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services. Even as engineers provide wireless service in more places, they are also enhancing the service by deploying leading edge, modernized technology in many areas. In states across the country, Engineers have upgraded the hardware in many of the cell sites adding capacity for more data to be used by customers, providing power efficiency, and providing virtualization. This technology milestone allows Verizon to rapidly respond to customers’ varied latency and computing needs, and provides greater flexibility and agility in the introduction of new products and services. The move to a cloud-based, virtualized architecture with standardized interfaces in every part of the network leads to greater flexibility, faster delivery of services, greater scalability, and improved cost efficiency in networks.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections across the nation so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

In addition to making 5G more accessible to more people, Verizon continues to focus on building out the advanced technologies that provide robust security, reliability and customized experiences for customers. Those advancements include fully deploying the 5G core with Verizon’s proprietary cloud platform built specifically for telco workloads, advancing the fiber network to handle expected exponential increases in data traffic, continuing massive virtualization of the network to add programmability and flexibility into the network, using artificial intelligence to drive reliability and performance, continuing to develop edge computing capabilities to drive down latency, and continuing to advance antenna configurations to drive speed and efficiency.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® metro RootScore® Reports for 125 metro areas: Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

