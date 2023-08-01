Global Silicon Anode Material Market Supposed to Reach US$ 3378.9 Million by 2029- QY Research, Inc.

Global Silicon Anode Material Market is driven by Growing demand in the end-use industry and technological innovation.

CASTLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Anode Material market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. The global Silicon Anode Material market was valued at US$ 378.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3378.9 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global core silicon anode material manufacturers include BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials etc.The top 1 company hold a share about 50%.Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 80%, followed by Europe and North America with the share both about 8%.In terms of product, SiO/C is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is automotive.

The key drivers for the growth of the silicon anode material market included the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing need for energy storage solutions to support renewable energy integration. As the world was shifting toward a more sustainable future and governments and industries were promoting green initiatives, lithium-ion batteries with silicon anodes presented an attractive solution to improve battery capacity and reduce carbon emissions.

Furthermore, research and development efforts were ongoing to address the challenges associated with using silicon in anodes, such as its significant volume expansion during lithium insertion and extraction, which could cause electrode degradation over repeated charging and discharging cycles. Several companies and research institutions were working to overcome these hurdles and commercialize silicon-based anode materials with enhanced stability and performance.

It's worth noting that the silicon anode material market is part of the broader lithium-ion battery market, which also includes cathode materials, electrolytes, separators, and other components. The overall growth of the lithium-ion battery industry, driven by EV adoption and energy storage demand, also played a crucial role in the development of the silicon anode material market.

However, as of my last update, specific market figures and forecasts beyond 2021 were not available. For the most current information on the silicon anode material market, I recommend consulting the latest market reports and industry publications, as the landscape may have evolved since my last knowledge update in September 2021.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Silicon Anode Material Market Research Report:

BTR
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Daejoo Electronic Materials
Shanshan Corporation
Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy
Posco Chemical
Showa Denko
Chengdu Guibao
Shida Shenghua
Shanghai Putailai (Jiangxi Zichen)
Hunan Zhongke Electric (Shinzoom)
Shenzhen XFH
iAmetal
IOPSILION
Guoxuan High-Tech
Group14
Nexeon

Global Silicon Anode Material Market Segment by Type:

SiO/C
Si/C

Global Silicon Anode Material Market Segment by Application:

Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Power Tools
Others

