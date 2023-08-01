MALACHITE INNOVATIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

CLEVELAND, OHIO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MALACHITE INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTC Mkts: MLCT) (“Malachite”), a public company focused on improving the health and wellness of people and the planet, reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Malachite’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 1, 2023 and is available for viewing at https://malachiteinnovations.com/investors/. Since the information provided in this press release is limited to selected financial and operational information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to read Malachite’s full Form 10-Q available on its website.

Michael Cavanaugh, Malachite’s CEO, commented, “I am proud to report that the Company has earned positive net income from ordinary course operations for the very first time in its more than 11-year history as a public company.” Cavanaugh continued, “Additionally, with our 2Q 2023 results, Malachite has now posted its fourth consecutive quarter of record sales and has generated positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1,259,642 during the 12-month period ended 2Q 2023, which shatters the prior record of positive Adjusted EBITDA of $412,437 earned during the 12-month period ended 1Q 2023. Although we believe that these early results validate our impact investing strategy and evince our ability to execute our shareholder value creation plan, our current size and financial performance represents only a small fraction of our ultimate vision for the Company. Therefore, our entire team remains focused and determined to work every day to create a truly unique business that helps people and communities, improves the environment, and financially rewards our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Highlights

2Q 2023 2Q 2022 2Q 2023 LTM 2Q 2022 LTM Revenue $ 3,998,267 $ 639,359 $ 11,206,073 $ 639,359 Cost of Goods Sold 3,153,166 574,407 8,383,670 574,407 Gross Profit 845,101 64,952 2,822,403 64,952 Operating Expenses 743,342 488,149 3,137,432 2,032,270 Operating Income (Loss) 101,759 (423,197 ) (315,029 ) (1,967,318 ) Other Income (64,997 ) (19,989 ) (56,085 ) (24,576 ) Net Income (Loss) 36,762 (443,186 ) (371,114 ) (1,991,894 ) Non-Cash Expenses 377,646 55,392 1,465,241 306,837 Working Capital Changes (1,488,603 ) (63,093 ) (1,251,236 ) 36,946 Cash Flow from Operations $ (1,074,195 ) $ (450,887 ) $ (157,109 ) $ (1,648,111 ) Gross Profit Margin % 21.1 % 10.2 % 25.2 % 10.2 % Operating Profit Margin % 2.5 % -66.2 % -2.8 % -307.7 % Net Income Margin % 0.9 % -69.3 % -3.3 % -311.5 % Cash Flow from Operations Margin % -26.9 % -70.5 % -1.4 % -257.8 %





Second Quarter 2023 Segmented Financial Highlights

2Q 2023 2Q 2022 2Q 2023 LTM 2Q 2022 LTM Revenue Environmental $ 3,882,492 $ 639,359 $ 11,063,898 $ 639,359 Biochar - - - - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 115,775 - 142,175 - Drug Development - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Revenue $ 3,998,267 $ 639,359 $ 11,206,073 $ 639,359 Gross Profit Environmental $ 789,687 $ 64,952 $ 2,756,566 $ 64,952 Biochar - - - - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 55,414 - 65,837 - Drug Development - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Gross Profit $ 845,101 $ 64,952 $ 2,822,403 $ 64,952 Net Income (Loss) Environmental $ 433,922 $ (39,429 ) $ 1,497,180 $ (77,630 ) Biochar (19,116 ) - (38,280 ) - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 37,550 - 20,445 - Drug Development (107,444 ) (107,823 ) (450,871 ) (434,666 ) Corporate (308,150 ) (295,934 ) (1,399,588 ) (1,479,598 ) Total Net Income (Loss) $ 36,762 $ (443,186 ) $ (371,114 ) $ (1,991,894 ) Adjusted EBITDA Environmental $ 835,392 $ 26,986 $ 2,677,681 $ (11,215 ) Biochar (18,690 ) - (37,854 ) - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 40,665 - 24,988 - Drug Development (107,444 ) (107,823 ) (450,871 ) (434,666 ) Corporate (270,518 ) (286,968 ) (954,302 ) (1,214,884 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 479,405 $ (367,805 ) $ 1,259,642 $ (1,660,765 )





Second Quarter 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

2Q 2023 2Q 2022 2Q 2023 LTM 2Q 2022 LTM Net Income (Loss) Environmental $ 433,922 $ (39,429 ) $ 1,497,180 $ (77,630 ) Biochar (19,116 ) - (38,280 ) - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 37,550 - 20,445 - Drug Development (107,444 ) (107,823 ) (450,871 ) (434,666 ) Corporate (308,150 ) (295,934 ) (1,399,588 ) (1,479,598 ) Total Net Income (Loss) $ 36,762 $ (443,186 ) $ (371,114 ) $ (1,991,894 ) Interest Environmental $ 63,061 $ 11,023 $ 149,185 $ 11,023 Biochar - - - - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 224 - 224 - Drug Development - - - - Corporate 1,712 8,966 16,106 13,269 Total Interest $ 64,997 $ 19,989 $ 165,515 $ 24,292 Taxes Environmental $ - $ - $ - $ - Biochar - - - - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security - - - - Drug Development - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Taxes $ - $ - $ - $ - Depreciation Environmental $ 338,409 $ 55,392 $ 1,031,316 $ 55,392 Biochar 426 - 426 - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 2,891 - 4,319 - Drug Development - - - - Corporate - - - - Total Depreciation $ 341,726 $ 55,392 $ 1,036,061 $ 55,392 Non-Cash Charges Environmental $ - $ - $ - $ - Biochar - - - - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security - - - - Drug Development - - - - Corporate 35,920 - 429,180 251,445 Total Non-Cash Charges $ 35,920 $ - $ 429,180 $ 251,445 Adjusted EBITDA Environmental $ 835,392 $ 26,986 $ 2,677,681 $ (11,215 ) Biochar (18,690 ) - (37,854 ) - Mitigation Banking - - - - Security 40,665 - 24,988 - Drug Development (107,444 ) (107,823 ) (450,871 ) (434,666 ) Corporate (270,518 ) (286,968 ) (954,302 ) (1,214,884 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 479,405 $ (367,805 ) $ 1,259,642 $ (1,660,765 )





About Malachite Innovations, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Malachite Innovations, Inc. is a public holding company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Malachite owns and operates a balanced portfolio of operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social and health challenges, with a particular focus on economically disadvantaged communities. Malachite takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Malachite seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into ventures that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

