TeleVox and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Enter a Strategic Partnership for Cloud-Based Patient Engagement

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 30 years, TeleVox has been healthcare professionals’ top choice for patient engagement. Thanks to a new strategic partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), TeleVox’s patient engagement solutions are now easily accessible by even more healthcare customers, adding to TeleVox’s reputation as the industry-leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement.



“Together with Oracle, we will strengthen our ongoing commitment to improving communication between patients and providers at the digital front door and across the patient journey,” said Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox. “TeleVox already independently serves hundreds of Oracle Health customers, but with OCI as TeleVox’s hyperscaler platform, we will enhance our ability to offer patient engagement solutions at mass scale.”

TeleVox on OCI is a preferred patient engagement platform for healthcare, pharma, payors, and life sciences. Through the power of engagement, automation, and AI, TeleVox’s capabilities in advanced appointment management, care gap prevention, digital care programs, and digital front door solutions improve performance and operations for health systems and providers while delighting patients. TeleVox is also now a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

“TeleVox has long set the standard for excellence in digital patient engagement,” said Joe Corvaia, Group Vice President, Oracle Cloud ISV Ecosystem. “By combining our resources, we now offer a comprehensive solution to help our shared customers improve their healthcare practices.”

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are used by more than 10,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

