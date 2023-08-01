Trex Products Highlighted in Livabl’s 2024 Virtual Concept Home

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Always on the cutting edge of what’s next in outdoor living, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, partnered with Zonda to create the 2024 Virtual Concept Home by Livabl. This innovative home design platform brings together leading homebuilders, architects, designers and brands to create a flexible and inspiring virtual home designed for how people live and use their homes today – and tomorrow.



Conceived by some of the best and brightest minds in the home design and building industry, the concept home utilizes Zonda Virtual’s suite of tools to deliver flexible floor plans, 3D renderings and an immersive virtual reality walkthrough experience. The innovative home design hinges on spatial flexibility to meet the demands of homeowners at any life stage and features a variety of options in both architecture and design packages to allow virtual visitors to customize a floor plan with features to create a personal oasis filled with practical everyday luxuries.

“People live in their homes differently today than they did five years ago,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “Flexibility, comfort and convenience are more important than ever. This project reinvents the way we approach home design in an ultra-creative and cost-efficient way that affords the ability to personalize a floor plan, along with interior and exterior features, based on the individual needs and preferences of each homebuyer.”

Dubbed the home that grows with you, the Zonda Virtual Concept Home is roughly 2,300 square feet and can be made larger or smaller depending on the viewer’s preference. Floor plan and design package options cater to everyone from empty nesters to multigenerational families.

High-performance Trex outdoor living products can be found in various key areas of the home, showcasing the brand’s premium aesthetics, quality, durability and sustainability. Integrated into the virtual home plans are:

Trex Transcend ® Lineage™ Decking: This revolutionary new Trex decking option is featured in the Backyard lounge deck and used on the floor and walls of the Outdoor Shower. Delivering a refined and ultra-natural aesthetic, this collection offers a perfect foundation for the sophisticated outdoor space. Adding to its appeal, Trex Lineage boards are engineered with heat-mitigating technology to reflect the sun and keep them cooler underfoot.*

Rod Rail: This sleek, contemporary and low-maintenance aluminum railing frames the home’s stunning Entryway and Social Courtyard. It is also found around the Sky Deck on the optional upper level. Trex® Composite Fencing: Prominently featured around three sides of the home, Trex Fencing provides stylish seclusion that perfectly complements the other Trex outdoor elements.



“This project is fully aligned with Trex’s goal of making it easy for consumers to visualize – and ultimately realize – the home of their dreams,” added Adkins. “It also highlights the many ways that Trex products can be integrated into a home and how our various products can work together to create an outdoor space that is cohesive, comfortable and classy.”

The 2024 Virtual Concept Home is powered by Zonda Virtual and utilizes the Livabl listings platform. The home can be viewed online at 2024concepthome.com and plans are available for sale through Zonda House Plans.

To learn more about Trex and the products featured in the 2024 Virtual Concept Home, go to Trex.com.

*DISCLAIMER: Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented, and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

