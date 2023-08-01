ProStar and Leica Geosystems Announce Technology Integration with PointMan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce a technology integration with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon. The integration combines ProStar’s utility mapping software, PointMan®, and Leica Geosystems precision GPS/GNSS receivers for GIS asset data collection. The technology integration provides a precise and comprehensive data collection solution to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical underground infrastructure anywhere in the world with the Leica Geosystems receivers.



“It only makes good business sense to work with other software providers and create mutually beneficial business relationships throughout the geospatial industry,” said Jason Hooten, GIS Sales & Support Manager, Leica Geosystems. “PointMan is proven to be a best-in-class utility data collection software and complements our wide range of asset mapping and utility data collection solutions.”

The technology integration means that PointMan now supports Leica Geosystems receivers for mobile devices running the Google Android operating system and Apple iOS, including the popular Zeno FLX100 plus GNSS receiver.

“We are excited to work with Leica Geosystems and their business development team,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “The relationship adds significant value to our distribution network as Leica is recognized as a global leader in providing utility data collection solutions and precision GNSS receivers.”

Leica Geosystems – when it has to be right

With more than 200 years of history, Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, is the trusted supplier of premium sensors, software, and services. Delivering value every day to professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, mining, mapping, and other geospatial content-dependent industries, Leica Geosystems leads the industry with innovative solutions to empower our autonomous future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 18 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

