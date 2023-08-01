Marketing & Ad Agency Motive Hires New Senior Vice President to Expand Its Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Practice

The Expansion Reflects the Growing Convergence of Sports and Gaming Trends into Everyday Culture and Lifestyle

DENVER, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive, a leading marketing and advertising agency and member of the Project Worldwide network, today announced the hiring of industry veteran Matthew Boyer as Senior Vice President of Sports, Gaming and Entertainment. Boyer will lead the practice that includes strategy, campaign development, consulting, partner management, planning and activation. Motive works with a wide variety of clients including Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Gatorade, Ruffles, Los Angeles Clippers, INDYCAR, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.



“We’ve long described Motive as a creative collective that lives and operates at the center and speed of culture and it’s obvious that sports, gaming and entertainment are in the fast lane and it’s vital to be at least three exits ahead,” said Matt Statman, Motive CEO and Chief Creative Officer who recently took on another role as President, Integrated Agency Group for Project Worldwide. “We are thrilled to have Boyer join our team to lead and grow what’s become a vital practice area.”

Boyer joins the Denver-based agency from rEvolution with over 25 years of sports, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle experience. He has worked with clients including Chipotle, Spin Master, Discover Card, Continental Tires, AB InBev, American Family Insurance, KraftHeinz and many more to create campaigns and activation strategies.

“Matt Statman and I worked together early in our careers and have maintained a relationship that was sometimes competitive but always friendly,” said Matthew Boyer. “ I have always held Motive with high regard and it is my honor to join the world's most culturally resonant agency and continue to grow the sport, gaming and agency studio within the agency.”

Boyer will be Chicago-based and he starts immediately.

