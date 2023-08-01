ProvisionAI Partners with Transportation Warehouse Optimization (T|WO)

T|WO’s AutoO 2 Helps Cut Transportation Costs Up to 8 Percent



FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAI, the only provider of a patented optimized replenishment transportation scheduling solution, announces a strategic partnership with Transportation | Warehouse Optimization (T|WO) to help companies cut their long-term transportation costs up to eight percent. AutoO 2 is a SaaS-based load-building optimization solution helps to fill trucks fuller and maximize payload.



“As transportation is the most significant part of a company’s supply chain costs, the ability to maximize the loading of a truck is critical to cutting transportation costs, especially since studies show that almost 92% of trucks are not even close to being full,” says Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAI. “Combining AutoO 2 with Provision AI’s LevelLoad brings supply chain excellence by bridging the gap between supply chain planning and execution with optimized load building that creates efficient shipments that require fewer trucks for greater cost savings.”

In addition to maximizing payload, T|WO’s AutoO 2 also makes loading trucks easier with 2-D and 3-D load instructions. The algorithms within AutoO 2 optimize load planning based on factors such as equipment, weight, size, and the states through which the shipment will pass, leading to better utilization of transportation capacity. The tool evaluates multiple parameters and constraints to generate optimal load plans.

ProvisionAI's innovative solution harnesses the power of demand and supply-planning systems and combines transportation data with the overall network's constraints. It performs daily optimization and generates a globally optimized replenishment transportation schedule, recommending early trucking capacity reservations across the entire network. This approach creates a smooth, optimized flow of products throughout the supply chain.

Both ProvisionAI and T|WO were instrumental in helping Kimberly-Clark smooth their transportation operations, saving millions of dollars. Using ProvisionAI and T|WO, Kimberly Clark was named a finalist in the 2022 Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals Supply Chain Innovator of the Year Award and won the Kinaxis innovation award.

About ProvisionAI

Provi s ionAI provides global manufacturers with a transportation scheduling solution featuring optimized, capacity-constrained replenishment. LevelLoad, the flagship offering, attains long-term transportation planning objectives despite the realities of supply chain network constraints. The results include fuller loads, higher use of preferred freight carriers, and overall lower costs. Clients save millions by tendering loads early to reserve preferred carriers, filling truckloads optimally to minimize wasted capacity, improving customer order fulfillment, and ratcheting down costs. The patented technology was developed over five years by a team of logistics optimization experts that studied shippers like Unilever, Baxter, P&G, and Kimberly-Clark. For more information, visit http://www.provisionai.com/ .

About Transportation Warehouse Optimization (T|WO)

For over 30 years Transportation Warehouse Optimization has helped Fortune 500 companies reduce their total supply chain logistics costs. Established in 1992, Transportation | Warehouse Optimization (T|WO) provides load-building optimization and 3D load diagramming software to cut customers’ supply chain total costs.