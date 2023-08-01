Preorders Now Open for Atari’s Limited Edition Mr. Run and Jump Atari 2600 Cartridges

Run, Dodge, Dive, and Jump in the First All-New Atari 2600 Title Since 1990!

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time to limber up and prepare to run, jump, and dash! Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is pleased to announce that pre-orders for the limited edition 2600 cartridge version of Mr. Run and Jump are now available on Atari.com .



Don’t miss this opportunity to get your hands on what is a significant milestone steeped in retro history: the first cartridge launch for a new Atari title since 1990!

Watch the official product trailer here:

About Mr. Run and Jump 2600 : a simple yet challenging 2D platformer originally developed for the Atari 2600 video game console. Built to run on old hardware, Mr. Run and Jump is a brand-new game designed to be approachable to all players. Leap, the dog, has begun wandering toward the Dark Realm, and if he ventures too far, he’ll never be able to find his way back! It’s up to Mr. Run and Jump to save his best friend before it’s too late!

Made in the United States with high-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes sealed with a high-quality box, a 2600 game cartridge, and an instruction manual. Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, solid gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals.

To pre-order your limited edition cartridge copy of Mr. Run and Jump, visit the Atari website . Orders are expected to ship by the end of the year.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2023 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About Graphite Lab

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is led by owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio produces hit titles featuring some of the world’s most visible and iconic brands. Graphite Lab specializes in bringing brands to life in fun and entertaining ways, including recent releases on PC, consoles, and mobile platforms. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 650 Maryville University Dr in St. Louis, Mo. For more information visit graphitelab.com .