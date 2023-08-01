Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,229 in the last 365 days.

vFunction Named Finalist in Computing Magazine Cloud Excellence Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction, the continuous modernisation platform, has been shortlisted as a Best Cloud Automation Solution in Computing Magazine’s 2023 Cloud Excellence Awards. The awards recognise the best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from end-user firms.

“Cloud automation and architectural observability are essential building blocks for any organization faced with managing their technical debt and continuously modernizing their applications,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO of vFunction. “We are thrilled to be a finalist in Computing Magazine’s 2023 Cloud Excellence Awards.”

The award submission highlighted vFunction’s work with Correla, one of the largest UK-based product development and managed service providers serving the energy market, including National Grid. Correla selected vFunction and Wipro (a vFunction System Integrator partner), to modernise their suite of Gemini online applications that manage the transportation of natural gas in the UK. vFunction provided full dynamic and static code analysis of the ten million line Gemini application in just 10 days.

Function is a global company with resources in Israel, UK, and the US – and customers and partners worldwide.

The winners of the Cloud Excellence Awards will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Related

About vFunction
vFunction is the first and only AI-driven continuous modernization platform for architects that provides architectural observability and automation to manage technical debt and enable iterative application modernization, from basic refactoring to full rewriting and microservices extraction. Architectural observability helps organizations continuously address architectural technical debt, restoring business velocity and optimising the benefits of the cloud. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are leveraging architectural observability and automation to transform their application estates. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com.


Press Contact (For media only)
Jodi Bart Holzband
Classic Bart PR + Communications
jodi@classicbart.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

vFunction Named Finalist in Computing Magazine Cloud Excellence Awards

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more