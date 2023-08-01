Fungal Protein Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 386.6 million by 2030 | CAGR 9.5%

Fungal Protein Market

The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fungal protein market generated $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $386.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, pricing strategies, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and undefined regulatory guidelines restrain the market growth. Contrarily, product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients and surge in use of yeast extract in processed food industry are the factors estimated to present new opportunities in the next few years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include AB Mauri, Angel Yeast, Alltech, Halcyon Proteins, Kerry Group, Lallemand, Inc., Royal DSM., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd

The corona virus outbreak all over the globe has created medical emergency. Due to which, there is an increase in the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products in the market. COVID-19 has increased the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items. However, packaged food, bakery products, and meat products has experienced a decline in its sale due to which the demand for yeast extract in these industries also decreased to a significant level. Moreover, yeast is also used in cosmetics and personal care industries. The demand for the products of these industries has also decreased, which decline the growth of the fungal protein market. In addition, the lockdown scenario in various countries hampers the production and supply chain of the fungal protein companies.

According to the fungal protein market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, and application. The type segment in categorized into yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat, or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global fungal protein market is experiencing a significant growth, owing to its vast usage in different industries. Yeast extract is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals. Yeast has similar effect as that of spices and helps lower the salt content without the loss of flavor. Besides its usage in food & beverages industry, it is also used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

The demand for fungus-based protein products has increased due to changes in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in the use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufacturers.

Factors such as shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract manufacturers to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development to the market players.

