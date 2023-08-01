BOARD MEMBER AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNANCE LEADER ANA GATI, DRA AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Ana's leadership among the Brazilian board community, especially in advocacy for women leaders in Operations and serving on boards, is to be admired .”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ana Gati, Dra of São Paulo, Brazil.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Ana serves on the boards of directors for Pérola, a private company formed by Nutrien Phosphatos, Ultrabulk e Eurobrás, Neonergia (PREVI), Metalúrgica Aliança, and Hidrolight. She is the founder of Gati Consultoria in Management and Governance, an affiliate of the Shingo Institute, and Chief Executive Officer of Instituto Mulheres em Operações – MEO, an advocacy group for women leaders in Operations and serving on boards in Brazil, which recently announced a partnership with the DCRO Institute. Her past board experience includes work with Activas, Amachains, Picadilly Calçados, and Observatório Social do Brasil. Her past executive and advisory experience is with firms like McKinsey & Company, Kearney, Avon Products, and Mars Incorporated in Brazil and abroad. Ana earned her Doctor and MSc in Business Administration from the School of Economics, Business, and Accounting (FEA) at the University of São Paulo (USP). She earned her MBA from FIA- University of São Paulo (USP).
"Ana has a highly impressive portfolio of board and executive experience," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her leadership among the Brazilian board community, especially in advocacy for women leaders in Operations and serving on boards, is to be admired and mimicked so that Brazilian companies most effectively realize the benefits of risk-taking in pursuing their goals."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"With this course and credential, I feel more equipped with tools and knowledge to navigate through today's business challenges and elevate my decision-making capabilities," said Ms. Gati. "The DCRO Institute course gives a broader understanding of corporate risks and contributes to business development at higher standards," she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
