Violence in Manipur: an ethnic conflict, not a religious one

Ethnic tensions lead to violence in Manipur Manipur is in the North-East of India PM Modi has strongly condemned the violence

Manipur is a state in North-East India, covering 22,327 sq km & home to approx 3 million people. It is often referred to as India's "Gateway to the East.”

The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi