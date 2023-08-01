Vipera Finalizes Landmark Deal With Norway Mining Company For 2500 S19j Pro+ 120th Miners
Vipera finalizes a major deal with a top Norway mining firm for 2500 S19J Pro+ 120TH miners, marking a key step in their Scandinavian market expansion.UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vipera, a leading global provider of advanced cryptocurrency mining equipment, is pleased to announce the successful closure of a significant deal with a prominent mining company in Norway. The agreement involves the supply of 2500 units of the S19J Pro+ 120TH, the latest in Vipera's line of high-performance Bitcoin miners.
This deal marks a significant milestone in Vipera's expansion into the Scandinavian market, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge mining solutions to clients worldwide. The S19J Pro+ 120TH is renowned for its superior efficiency and performance, making it an ideal choice for mining companies seeking to maximize their Bitcoin mining operations.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a forward-thinking mining company in Norway," said the CEO of Vipera. "This deal not only underscores the quality and performance of our 'S19J Pro+' 120TH miners but also highlights our commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of the global cryptocurrency mining industry."
The Norwegian mining company, which has chosen to remain anonymous for competitive reasons, is one of the largest in the region. The acquisition of the S19J Pro+ 120TH miners will significantly enhance their mining capabilities, enabling them to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.
Vipera's S19J Pro+ 120TH miners are renowned for their high hash rate and energy efficiency, making them one of the most sought-after miners in the industry. This deal further solidifies Vipera's position as a leading supplier of advanced mining equipment, capable of meeting the demands of large-scale mining operations.
About Vipera:
Vipera is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced cryptocurrency mining hardware. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Vipera is committed to providing high-performance, energy-efficient mining solutions to clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.viperatech.com.
Hamza
Vipera
+1 877-446-5697
info@viperatech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok