Global IO-Link Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IO-Link Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IO-Link Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s IO-link market forecast, the IO-link market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.23 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global IO-link market industry is due to the increase in the penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT). Europe region is expected to hold the largest IO-link market share. Major IO-link companies include Siemens, Hans Truck GmbH And Co. KG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic GmbH, Sick AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Omron Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Banner Engineering Corp.

IO-Link Market Segments

• By Component: IO-link Master, IO-link Devices, Sensor Nodes, Modules, Actuators, RFID Read Heads, Other Components

• By Application: Machine Tool, Handling And Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics

• By Industry Vertical: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other Industry Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10548&type=smp

IO-link refers to an open standard communication link for sensors and actuators in industrial automation. It offers a point-to-point connection and provides a standard interface between the control system and the sensors and actuators, which simplifies integration, configuration, and maintenance processes.

Read More On The IO-Link Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/io-link-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. IO-Link Market Trends And Strategies

4. IO-Link Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IO-Link Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lending And Payments Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lending-and-payments-global-market-report

Leasing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leasing-global-market-report

Tactical Data Link Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tactical-data-link-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

