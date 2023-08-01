Hydraulic Pump Market Advancements and Increasing Research Drive Growth By 2030

Growing demand for automobiles in construction industry fuels hydraulic pump market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A hydraulic pump is a mechanical device that converts mechanical power into hydraulic energy. It is a critical component of hydraulic systems used in various applications, including industrial machinery, construction equipment, automotive systems, and aircraft. Hydraulic pumps play a crucial role in generating fluid flow and pressure required to operate hydraulic cylinders and motors.

The global hydraulic pump market size was valued at $9,725.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,919.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The hydraulic pumps includes gear pump, vane pump, , and piston pump. Gear pumps are commonly used in agricultural machinery, mining equipment, automotive, and construction equipment, owing to their superior dirt tolerance and inexpensive cost. The market for construction equipment is expected to be driven by widespread use of construction equipment in operations including excavation, earthmoving, and lifting & material handling. They are also employed in plastic machines and metallurgical equipment where minimal noise is essential.

Principle of Operation:

Hydraulic pumps work based on the principle of fluid displacement. When the pump receives mechanical energy (usually from an electric motor or an internal combustion engine), it creates a flow of fluid, typically hydraulic oil. The pump's action generates pressure, which pushes the hydraulic fluid through the system, transferring energy to hydraulic cylinders or motors to perform work.

Applications:

Hydraulic pumps are utilized in a wide range of applications, including:

Industrial Machinery: Hydraulic pumps power various industrial machinery such as presses, plastic injection molding machines, and metal forming equipment.

Construction Equipment: Hydraulic pumps are found in excavators, loaders, bulldozers, and other construction machinery to control hydraulic cylinders and perform heavy lifting and digging tasks.

Automotive Systems: Hydraulic pumps are used in power steering systems to assist with steering, brake systems in some vehicles, and convertible roof mechanisms.

Aircraft Systems: Hydraulic pumps are essential for operating landing gear, flight control surfaces, and other hydraulic systems in aircraft.

Key Segments:

By Product Type -

Gear pump

Vane pump

Piston pump

By PRESSURE RANGE -

up to 600psi

601psi–1000psi

More than 1000psi

By APPLICATION -

Mobile application

Industrial application

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the hydraulic pump market report include Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Bailey International LLC, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bucher Industries AG, Danfoss AS, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Oilgear, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Linde Hydraulics.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging hydraulic pump market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the gear hydraulic pump segment has dominated the hydraulic pump market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By application, the mobile application segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the hydraulic pump market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the hydraulic pump industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the hydraulic pump market.

• In-depth hydraulic pump analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Hydraulic pumps are critical components that enable the efficient and precise operation of hydraulic systems in various industries. Proper maintenance and monitoring of hydraulic pumps are crucial to ensure their reliability and longevity.