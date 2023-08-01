Industrial Noise Control Market: Mitigating Noise Pollution for a Quieter Future

global industrial noise control market size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Noise Control Market," The industrial noise control market size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩, 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8845

The industrial noise control market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end-user industry, and region. By product, it is categorized into silencers, acoustic louvers, noise control enclosures, curtains and barrier walls, and other. The curtains and barrier walls segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its relative cheapness and versatility. In addition, curtains and barrier walls reduce decibel levels of noise by absorbing the noise with the insulation incorporated into them; thereby, rendering the space more user-friendly. In addition, the silencers segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial activities often generate high levels of noise, which can have adverse effects on both workers and the surrounding environment. Industrial noise control solutions have emerged as crucial measures to mitigate noise pollution and create a safer and more peaceful working environment. In this blog post, we will delve into the industrial noise control market, conducting a competition analysis and segmenting the market to gain insights into its applications, key players, and growth prospects.

Segmentation of the Industrial Noise Control Market: To better understand the industrial noise control market, let's segment it based on key factors:

Product Type: a) Acoustic Enclosures: Acoustic enclosures are structures that surround noisy machinery or equipment, isolating the noise source and preventing sound propagation. b) Sound Barriers: Sound barriers are physical barriers or walls designed to absorb or block noise, reducing its impact on nearby areas. c) Sound Absorbers: Sound absorbers are materials used to reduce noise reflections and reverberations within an industrial space, creating a quieter environment. d) Silencers: Silencers are devices installed in exhaust systems or ventilation ducts to minimize noise emissions from machinery.

Application: a) Manufacturing: Noise control solutions are widely used in manufacturing facilities to reduce noise from heavy machinery, conveyor systems, and production lines. b) Power Generation: Power plants, including thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy facilities, often require noise control measures to mitigate noise from turbines and generators. c) Transportation: Noise control is crucial in transportation industries, including airports, railway stations, and ports, to minimize noise pollution for nearby communities. d) Construction: Construction sites can be major sources of noise, and noise control solutions are essential to minimize disturbances to surrounding areas.

End-user Industry: a) Oil and Gas: The oil and gas industry often requires noise control solutions for drilling rigs, refineries, and compressor stations. b) Automotive: Noise control is crucial in automotive manufacturing plants to maintain a conducive working environment. c) Aerospace: The aerospace industry utilizes noise control measures for aircraft manufacturing and testing facilities. d) Healthcare: Hospitals and healthcare facilities require noise control solutions to ensure a quiet and healing environment for patients.

𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙮: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8845

Competition Analysis in the Industrial Noise Control Market: The industrial noise control market is highly competitive, with several companies offering a wide range of solutions. Here are a few key players in the market:

Rockwool International A/S: Rockwool is a leading manufacturer of stone wool insulation products, including sound absorbers used for industrial noise control. Their solutions provide excellent sound absorption and thermal insulation properties.

Saint-Gobain: Saint-Gobain offers a diverse range of building materials, including sound-absorbing products used in industrial settings. Their expertise in acoustic solutions caters to various noise control requirements.

Fabreeka International: Fabreeka specializes in vibration isolation and noise control solutions for industrial machinery. Their products include vibration isolators, isolation pads, and noise reduction materials.

IAC Acoustics: IAC Acoustics provides a wide range of noise control solutions, including acoustic enclosures, barriers, and silencers. Their offerings cater to various industries, from manufacturing to transportation.

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.: Kinetics Noise Control offers innovative solutions for vibration isolation and noise control in industrial environments. Their product range includes floating floors, spring isolators, and noise barriers.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Key companies profiled in the industrial noise control market report include Sound Seal, Ventac Co. Ltd., Technofirst, eNoiseControl, CSTI acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Merford Noise Control, SysTech Design Inc., R. Kohlhauer GmbH, and Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG.

𝙏𝙤 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e019c35e5fed1f222025ce39d537f11d

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

The industrial noise control market plays a crucial role in creating safer and quieter working environments across various industries. By segmenting the market based on product type, application, and end-user industry, we gain valuable insights into the diverse applications and solutions available. Key players like Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain, Fabreeka International, IAC Acoustics, and Kinetics Noise Control continue to drive innovation and competition in this vital sector, ensuring a quieter and more sustainable future for industrial settings.