Enterprise WLAN Market Size Expands with Rising Adoption of IoT Devices | Anticipated to Cross USD 35.5 Billion by 2031

Enterprise WLAN Market Forecast

Mobile workforce demand, IoT device proliferation, cloud-managed solutions, and 5G integration drive Enterprise WLAN market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enterprise WLAN Market Size, which was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $35.5 billion.

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) industry is made up of companies (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that provide enterprise WLAN network devices and services. These companies use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi) rather than conventional cables to connect to the internet. Additionally, an enterprise WLAN is a device that enables wireless communication between two or more wireless devices and gives network users mobility.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest enterprise WLAN market share as large enterprises are adopting enterprise WLAN to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to cope with the increase in demand for high-speed data and hassle-free communication.

The Enterprise WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network) market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily driven by key drivers and trends. One of the major drivers is the exponential increase in mobile device adoption and the rise of the mobile workforce. As employees increasingly depend on smartphones, tablets, and laptops for work, businesses are embracing WLAN solutions to provide seamless and high-speed wireless connectivity in offices, campuses, and public spaces. The demand for flexible and mobile-friendly work environments has led to the expansion of WLAN infrastructure, enabling employees to stay connected and productive on the go.

Furthermore, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a significant trend shaping the Enterprise WLAN market. IoT devices, such as smart sensors, wearables, and connected machinery, require reliable and robust wireless connectivity to transfer data and communicate with each other. Enterprise WLAN networks offer the necessary bandwidth and low-latency connections to support a vast number of IoT devices, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of IoT technology in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and logistics.

Another driving force behind the Enterprise WLAN market is the increasing adoption of cloud-managed networking solutions. Cloud-based WLAN management allows organizations to centrally control and monitor their wireless networks, making it easier to scale and manage multiple access points across different locations. This trend aligns with the growing demand for simplified network management and reduced IT overheads. Cloud-managed WLAN solutions offer enhanced visibility, analytics, and security features, empowering businesses to optimize their network performance and improve the overall user experience.

Moreover, the integration of 5G technology is a prominent trend shaping the Enterprise WLAN market. As 5G networks continue to roll out, WLAN infrastructure is evolving to leverage the benefits of faster data speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity. The synergy between WLAN and 5G enables enterprises to implement high-bandwidth applications, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and video streaming, enhancing productivity and communication capabilities within the organization.

The key players that operate in the enterprise WLAN market analysis are Aerohive Networks, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Aruba Networks, Avaya Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the enterprise WLAN industry.

