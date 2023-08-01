Wireless Mesh Networks Market Size Set to Flourish in Industry 4.0 Applications | Growing at CAGR of 9.8%

Demand for seamless connectivity, IoT proliferation, data surge, 5G integration, and eco-friendly solutions are driving Wireless Mesh Networks market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Mesh Networks Market Size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $12.8 billion.

In a wireless mesh network, devices are linked together through several redundant linkages among network nodes. A hybrid network configuration frequently combines a mesh topology with other topologies, such as a star, ring, bus, and others. The rising popularity of work-from-home and remote working policies during the COVID-19 pandemic helped to fuel demand for dependable communication networks, which is another important factor driving the growth of the wireless mesh networks market.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the overall wireless mesh networks market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the complex communication demands for custom networking solutions from various large corporations. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to their growing technological investments and growing innovation, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market.

The Wireless Mesh Networks market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by several key drivers and trends. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for seamless and reliable internet connectivity across various industries and applications. Wireless Mesh Networks offer a cost-effective solution to extend network coverage and address connectivity challenges in urban and rural areas. As the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices continue to proliferate, the need for robust and scalable networking infrastructure becomes critical, further fueling the adoption of Wireless Mesh Networks.

Moreover, the surge in data consumption, driven by the rise in multimedia content and cloud-based services, has put immense pressure on traditional network architectures. Wireless Mesh Networks, with their self-healing and self-organizing capabilities, enable efficient data distribution and reduce network congestion. This has gained significant traction in applications like video surveillance, smart city projects, and industrial automation. Additionally, the increasing focus on improving disaster recovery and emergency response capabilities has spurred the deployment of Wireless Mesh Networks in public safety and emergency communication systems.

Another influential trend shaping the Wireless Mesh Networks market is the rapid advancements in wireless technology and the integration of 5G networks. The evolution of 5G has opened new possibilities for faster data transmission, lower latency, and improved network performance. As Wireless Mesh Networks embrace 5G technology, they become even more powerful, enabling high-bandwidth applications and enhancing user experiences in environments with dense device deployments, such as stadiums, shopping complexes, and urban centers.

Region-wise, the wireless mesh networks market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its transforming technology and communications sectors. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing digital capabilities and a highly competitive market space.

The key players profiled in the wireless mesh networks market analysis are Aruba Networks, ABB, Qualcomm Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc, Qorvo, Inc, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas Ltd, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, and Sitrix Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry as well as Wireless Mess Networks Market Share.

