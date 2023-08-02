Submit Release
Neos Networks launches national 400Gbps services

— Mark Charlesworth, Director of Product, Neos Networks
LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neos Networks, one of the UK’s leading fibre connectivity suppliers, today announced the launch of national 400Gbps Optical Wavelength services across 26 UK data centres. The service, which adds to Neos’s existing portfolio of optical networking solutions, will provide UK businesses with reliable, resilient and even higher capacity connectivity services to support the transport of increasing volumes of data and growing bandwidth demands.

National 400Gbps services will be available in an initial 26 data centres this month, with more of its 600+ Points of Presence added in the following months. Neos Networks is continuing to push the boundaries of network capacity for UK businesses over its premium network. Its flexible photonic network architecture means the fibre supplier was able to scale its fast-growing network to 400Gbps seamlessly.

The availability of 400Gbps wavelength services will enable scalability on customer backhaul capacity. Over the new service, Neos will facilitate bespoke customer requirements regarding route security, separation, latency, redundancy and availability to meet dynamic connectivity requirements. Neos Networks also provides optical resiliency and encryption options for those that require higher levels of security.

“There is huge demand for high capacity, high bandwidth, low latency services among today’s businesses. For those organisations that handle the transport of huge quantities of data, Optical connectivity services have been revolutionary,” said Mark Charlesworth, Director of Product, at Neos Networks.

“The launch of our national 400Gbps service again demonstrates our commitment to continuously driving innovation and delivering market leading connectivity services that meet with our customers’ evolving data demands.

“These capacities are not commonplace in the market, that’s why we’ve launched a dynamic and flexible solution tailored to meet specific and unique business needs.”

Neos can now provision 400Gbps Optical Wavelengths in addition to 10Gbps, and 100Gbps variants, with multiple wavelengths able to be provisioned between sites. By leasing wavelengths, businesses only pay for the capacity they need, but they can also scale up as and when needed.

