Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size ($ 209.5 Billion by 2032) Pioneering Growth to Fulfill Healthcare Requirements

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market by Formulation (Lipid-Based Nanomedicine, Polymer-Based Nanomedicine, Nanocrystals and Others), Applications (Oncology & Haematology, Infectious Diseases, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Urology, Immunology, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global nanotechnology Drug Delivery Industry generated $87.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $209.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

• The COVID-19 outbreak had a moderate impact on the growth of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market.

• The travel restrictions disrupted the ongoing clinical trials and delayed the research and development of nanotechnology applications in healthcare, resulting in slowing the growth of the market.

• On the other hand, the urgent need for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment spurred rapid advancements in nanomedicine.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and advancement in nanotechnology drive the growth of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market. However, manufacturing complexities is hampering the nanotechnology drug delivery market growth. On the contrary, government initiatives in the field of nanotechnology drug delivery are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the nanotechnology drug delivery market during the forecast period.

Based on formulation, the polymer-based nanomedicine segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market, due to to high degree of versatility in terms of formulation design and drug delivery strategies. However, the lipid-based nanomedicine is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032, period owing to increase in interest for lipid based nanomedicine, and increase in number of FDA approval products.

Based on application, the oncology and haematology segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths global nanotechnology drug delivery market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high research and development activities towards the application of nanotechnology to effectively treat cancer. However, the neurology is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, period due to ability of nanomedicines to effectively cross blood brain barrier and ensuring higher therapeutic effect.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global nanotechnology drug delivery market revenue, owing to advancement in technology in nanomedicines and rise in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer and strong presence of market key players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to favorable government initiatives such as funding and presence of high-tech research institutes.

