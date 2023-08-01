Titanium(IV) Chloride Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Titanium(IV) Chloride Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market

Titanium(IV) chloride, also titanium tetrachloride, is the inorganic compound with the formula TiCl4. ). It is a colorless liquid with a penetrating odor. Titanium tetrachloride does not exist naturally in the environment but is man-made using minerals that contain high levels of titanium.

Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. TiCl4 is also used in the manufacture of catalysts and as a glass and metal surface treatment. Because of its hazard potential, TiCl4 is handled under strictly controlled conditions.

The global Titanium(IV) Chloride market size was valued at USD 9602.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11860 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.1 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Titanium(IV) Chloride key players include Chemours, Tronox, Kronos, INEOS, Venator, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70 percentage.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 45 percentage, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 30 percentage.

In terms of product, High Titanium Slag is the largest segment, with a share over 85 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Titanium Dioxides Manufacturing, followed by Precursor of Titanium Metals and Powders, Catalysts, etc

Market segmentation

Titanium(IV) Chloride market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Titanium(IV) Chloride market report are:

Chemours

Tronox

Venator

Kronos

INEOS

ISK

TOHO TITANIUM

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Lomon Billions

CITIC Titanium

Ansteel(Pangang Group Vanadium&Titanium)

Tianyuan Group

Xiantao Zhongxing Electronic Materials

Henan Longxing Titanium

Cangzhou Heli Chemicals

Market segment by Type

High Titanium Slag

Rutile

Market segment by Application

Titanium Dioxides Manufacturing

Precursor of Titanium Metals and Powders

Catalysts

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

