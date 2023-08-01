Global Household Cooking Appliances Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Recorded Revenue of US$ 82.7 Bn in 2022, Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% From 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Synopsis
Household cooking appliances are essential for preparing food, and the market for these appliances is constantly evolving. Some recent developments in the household cooking appliances market include the introduction of smart cooking appliances that can be controlled with a smartphone or voice command; the development of appliances that use induction cooking, which is more efficient than traditional cooking methods; and the use of new materials, such as ceramic and glass, which make appliances more durable and easier to clean.
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Growth Drivers
• Technological Innovations: Technological innovations have revolutionized household cooking appliances. The integration of smart features, such as app-based controls, voice assistants, and IoT connectivity, appeals to tech-savvy consumers seeking seamless cooking experiences. Smart appliances enable remote monitoring, personalized settings, and energy-efficient operation, contributing to their rising popularity.
• Evolving Consumer Lifestyles: Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for household cooking appliances. Busier schedules and smaller living spaces in urban areas create a need for convenient and efficient cooking solutions. Consumers seek appliances that offer quick and versatile cooking options, saving time and effort in meal preparation.
• Growing Environmental Consciousness: Growing environmental consciousness has driven the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooking appliances. Consumers seek eco-friendly options that reduce energy consumption and minimize the carbon footprint. Energy-efficient technologies, such as induction cooktops and convection ovens, offer faster cooking times and reduce overall energy usage, aligning with consumers' desire for environmentally responsible choices.
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market Recent Developments
• Smart cooking appliances have been introduced, offering several advantages over traditional counterparts. Users can control these appliances through smartphones or voice commands, enabling programmed on/off timings, dimming, and remote operation. Another development is the adoption of induction cooking, which utilizes magnetic fields to heat cookware, proving more energy-efficient than traditional methods that heat surrounding air. Additionally, manufacturers are incorporating durable materials like ceramic and glass, providing enhanced ease of cleaning and scratch/stain resistance. These advancements make such appliances ideal for busy households seeking convenience and sustainability in their cooking experiences. Thus with advancements in the structures of the household cooking appliances is contributing to the overall global market.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits dominance in the household cooking appliances market. It is home to a vast and densely populated region, with countries such as China and India having billions of people. The sheer size of the population creates a substantial market for household cooking appliances, as millions of households require these products for daily food preparation.
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In February 2023, Samsung released the Series 7 Bespoke AI Oven, a cutting-edge kitchen appliance designed to elevate kitchen intelligence, versatility, and interactivity to new heights.
In April 2022, LG Electronics unveiled an exclusive range of home appliances tailored to the Indian market, featuring high-end ovens catering to discerning Indian consumers.
A few of the major competitors in the global household cooking appliances market are listed below:
o Electrolux AB
o GE Appliances
o Haier Group
o Koninklijke Philips N.V.
o LG Electronics
o Panasonic Corporation
o Robert Bosch Gmbh
o Samsung
o Smeg S.P.A
o Thermador
o Whirlpool Corporation
o Winiadaewoo Co. Ltd.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Household Cooking Appliances Market
By Product
o Cooktops & Burners
o Ovens
o Conventional and Convection
o Microwave
o Combination
o Air Fryers
o Toasters
o Others
By Structure
o Built-in
o Free standing
By Fuel Type
o Cooking Gas
o Electricity
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
