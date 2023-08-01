Frac Sand Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Frac Sand Market

The Frac Sand Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Oil Exploitation, Natural Gas Exploration), and Types (Northern White Sand, Brown (Brady) Sand, Other). The Frac Sand market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Frac Sand Market worldwide?



U.S Silica

Fairmount Santrol

Preferred Sands

Badger Mining Corporation

Unimin Corporation

Mammoth Energy Service, Inc.

Emerge Energy Services LP

Carbo Ceramics

Hi-Crush Partners LP

Smart Sand Inc.

Chongqing Changjiang

Short Description About Frac Sand Market:

The Global Frac Sand market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Frac sand (or fracking sand) refers to sand and similar small materials that are used during the process of hydraulic fracturing, a method for extracting underground Natural Gas Exploration from shale gas formations. Fracking sand is a “proppant.” A proppant is a material used to “prop” open the underground cracks from which Natural Gas Exploration is harvested during the fracturing process. These gases include petroleum fluids such as oil, Natural Gas Exploration, and Natural Gas Exploration liquids from rock units (that don't have enough pore space allowing fluids to flow to a well).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Frac Sand Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Frac Sand market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6409.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 16410 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Frac Sand key players include U.S Silica, Fairmount Santrol, Preferred Sands, Badger Mining Corporation, Unimin Corporation etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 80%, followed by Asia and Europe, both have a share over 10% percent.

In terms of product, Northern White Sand is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Natural Gas Exploration followed by Oil Exploitation.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Frac Sand Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Frac Sand



Oil Exploitation

Natural Gas Exploration

What are the types of Frac Sand available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Frac Sand market share In 2022.



Northern White Sand

Brown (Brady) Sand

Other

Which regions are leading the Frac Sand Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

