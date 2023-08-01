Enhancing Safety and Visibility: The Global Automotive Wiper System Market Keeps Drivers on the Right Track; says AMI
Global Automotive Wiper System Market Reached Valuation of US$ 4.56 Bn in 2022, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 5.67% from 2023- 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Wiper System Market Synopsis
Automotive wiper systems are essential for keeping the windshield clear and preventing accidents. The market for automotive wiper systems is constantly evolving, with new technologies and innovations being introduced all the time. Some recent developments in the market include the introduction of smart wiper systems that can automatically adjust their speed and operation based on the weather conditions; the development of wiper systems that use ultrasonic sensors to detect raindrops and automatically activate the wipers; and the use of artificial intelligence to improve the performance of wiper systems.
Global Automotive Wiper System Market Growth Drivers:
• Innovations in Wiper Technology: Technological innovations in wiper systems, such as the development of energy-efficient motors and high-performance wiper blade materials, are key drivers. Advancements lead to improved durability, quieter operation, and enhanced performance, meeting consumer expectations for more sophisticated and efficient wiper solutions.
• Stringent Regulations: Increasing awareness of road safety and the implementation of stringent regulations by governments and safety organizations drive the demand for advanced wiper systems. Manufacturers are compelled to integrate innovative technologies, such as rain-sensing wipers and ADAS-enabled systems, to enhance driver visibility and comply with safety standards.
• Growing Vehicle Production and Sales: The growing global automotive industry and rising vehicle production contribute significantly to the demand for automotive wiper systems. As more vehicles are manufactured and sold worldwide, the need for wiper systems as essential safety components continues to escalate.
Global Automotive Wiper System Market Recent Developments:
• The rising popularity of electric vehicles is fueling the need for wiper systems suitable for cold weather conditions. Unlike gasoline-powered vehicles, electric cars lack the same heating systems, relying on wipers to maintain a clear windshield in chilly climates. As a result, there is an increasing demand for wiper systems that exhibit enhanced durability and can function effectively in colder temperatures. Moreover, advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques are propelling the development of more efficient and effective automotive wiper systems. Innovative materials like graphene are revolutionizing wiper blade design, resulting in enhanced durability and improved performance during challenging weather conditions. Simultaneously, the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing methods, such as 3D printing, allows for the creation of intricate wiper systems that offer superior performance capabilities.
• The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the automotive wiper system market. The region has been a global powerhouse in automotive manufacturing, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India being major players. The strong automotive industry in these countries contributed significantly to the region's dominance in the market.
Global Automotive Wiper System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In July 2023, Valeo introduced Canopy, the inaugural wiper engineered to lower CO2 emissions by 61% compared to a typical Valeo wiper blade commonly available in the European market. The company affirms that Bureau Veritas has validated the wiper's performance.
In August 2022, Jeep unveiled an innovative windshield wiper blade technology, boasting a single-swipe glass-cleaning capability. This groundbreaking advancement features 12 laser-cut holes in each wiper blade, strategically releasing washer fluid while swiping. As a result, the windshield remains smear-free, as stated by the renowned US SUV manufacturer.
Key Participants: Global Automotive Wiper System Market
o DENSO Corporation
o DOGA S.A.
o Federal Mogul Motorpars LLC
o HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
o Hepworth Group
o Magneti Marelli S.p.A
o Nippon Wiper Blade Co. Ltd.
o Pilot Automotive
o Robert Bosch GmbH
o TEX Automotive Ltd.
o TRICO
o Valeo
o Other Industry Participants
Global Automotive Wiper System Market
By Blade Type
o Traditional Brackets
o Low-Profile Beam
o Hybrid Blade
By Application Type
o Windshield
o Rear
By Market Type
o OEM
o Aftermarket
By Vehicle Type
o Passenger Cars
o Light Commercial Vehicles
o Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
