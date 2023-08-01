Advancements in Battery Technology is Fostering the Growth of Global Battery Operated Lights Market; says AMI
In Terms of Revenue, the Global Battery Operated Lights Market was Worth US$ 111.65 Billion in 2022, Projected to Reach CAGR of 10.7% from 2023- 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Battery Operated Lights Market Synopsis
Battery operated lights are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a number of advantages over traditional wired lights. They are portable, simple to set up, and do not require any wiring. They are also becoming more energy efficient, making them a more sustainable option. Some recent developments in the market include the introduction of smart lights that can be controlled with a smartphone or voice command; the development of lights that use LED technology, which is more energy efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs; and the use of rechargeable batteries, which eliminates the need to replace batteries frequently.
Global Battery Operated Lights Market Growth Drivers
• Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: The growing global emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is a key driver in the battery operated lights market. Battery operated lights, particularly those equipped with LED technology, offer significant energy savings and have a lower environmental impact compared to traditional lighting options. Consumers and businesses are increasingly adopting these energy-efficient lighting solutions to reduce electricity consumption, lower operating costs, and minimize carbon footprints.
• Portable and Versatile Lighting Solutions: Battery operated lights provide portable and versatile lighting solutions for various applications. The ability to operate independently of direct power sources allows users to use them in remote locations, outdoor settings, and during power outages or emergencies. These lights find applications in camping, hiking, outdoor events, and as emergency lighting in homes and businesses, enhancing their appeal and driving demand in diverse scenarios.
• Technological Advancements and Innovations: Ongoing technological advancements and innovations in battery technology, LED lighting, and design have propelled the battery operated lights market forward. Improved battery performance, longer lifespans, enhanced brightness, and smart lighting features are driving consumer interest and market growth. Manufacturers continuously invest in research and development to introduce new and improved battery operated lighting products, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.
Key Highlights of Global Battery Operated Lights Market
• Smart lights, controllable through smartphones or voice commands, have emerged as a game-changer. These lights offer several advantages compared to conventional battery operated lights. They can be programmed to turn on and off at specific times, adjusted for brightness, and managed remotely. Additionally, the adoption of LED technology in these lights further enhances their appeal. LED lights are known for their energy efficiency, consuming less power and boasting longer lifespans than traditional incandescent bulbs, thus contributing to sustainability. Furthermore, the shift towards rechargeable batteries has eliminated the need for frequent replacements, becoming a more affordable and reliable option for battery operated lights. Thus, due to the technological incorporations the global battery operated lights market will rise exponentially in the upcoming years.
• North America has been at the forefront of promoting energy-efficient and environmentally friendly practices and had the highest share in the battery operated lights market in 2022. As a result, battery operated lights, especially those powered by LED technology, have gained significant traction in the region. Consumers and businesses are increasingly choosing LED battery operated lights due to their lower energy consumption, longer lifespan, and reduced carbon footprint, aligning with the region's commitment to sustainability.
Global Battery Operated Lights Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Hubbell Lighting Inc., Philips, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, BelloLite, American Lighting Inc., Mr Beams, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric, Legrand S.A., and OTOP USA Inc. are among a few of the leading players profiled in the battery operated lights market report. Several other essential market players including the new entrants were analyzed for a holistic view of the market. The report provides deep dive market insights, with respect to key players on the basis of penetration and growth factors, investment scenario, potential growth of the aforementioned market, competitive strengths, existing and upcoming strategies amongst few other factors. A few latest developments are mentioned below:
In June 2023, Philips introduced a series of new LED lights designed for outdoor spaces, including gardens. These lights promise a resilient and energy-efficient performance, withstanding varying weather conditions such as intense sunlight, snowy weather, and everything in between.
In August 2021, Elinchrom unveiled the Elinchrom One, a highly anticipated portable off-camera battery-powered monolight. The product comes with an integrated battery, delivering an impressive 725 full-power flashes per charge and boasting high-speed sync capabilities. Moreover, it packs a punch with 131 watt-seconds (Ws) of power, making it a versatile and powerful lighting option for photographers.
Global Battery Operated Lights Market
By Light Source
o Fluorescent
o LED
o Incandescent
o Induction
o Others
By Application
o Residential
o Commercial
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
