Mark McNabola Provides Expert Legal Care and Compassion to Clients in the Face of Personal Injury Tragedies

Mark McNabola working on a case at his desk

Mark McNabola's contribution to the Illinois Community.

Mark’s commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the courtroom. Mark leads a number of philanthropic initiatives that are devoted to improving the lives of those less fortunate” — Mark McNabola Group

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Mark McNabola, the founder and managing partner of the McNabola Law Group, brings extensive legal experience and a deep-rooted commitment to his clients and the Illinois community. For nearly 40 years, Mark has been a fierce trial lawyer who champions the rights of the injured. Mark McNabola is dedicated to securing favorable legal outcomes for his clients, who have experienced tragedy as a result of personal injury.

MILLIONS RECOVERED FOR VICTIMS: MARK MCNABOLA'S COMMITMENT TO INJURED PLAINTIFFS

With his exceptional legal expertise, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to justice, Mark McNabola is known for his relentless pursuit of favorable outcomes for his clients. Mark McNabola’s trial experience has earned the McNabola Law Group record verdicts and settlements in Cook, DuPage, and Will Counties. He is on the list of Illinois Super Lawyers – The top 5% of attorneys of the Illinois State Bar. Mark is also the youngest recipient of the Trial Lawyer Excellence award for having been the lead trial attorney earning five or more jury verdicts of $5 million or more. His firm, the McNabola Law Group, has achieved $550 million in verdicts and settlements. In his 35+ years as a practicing attorney, Mark’s clients have never been offered more money in pre-trial negotiations than they received at jury trial.

DEDICATED TO SERVING OTHERS: PHILANTHROPY AND SOCIAL CAUSES

Mark’s commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the courtroom. Mark leads a number of philanthropic initiatives that are devoted to improving the lives of those less fortunate:

Boys Hope Girls Hope Illinois: For over 20 years, Mark has been on the executive committee for Boys Hope Girls Hope Illinois, an organization that is dedicated to providing quality education and resources to at-risk or underserved youth in the greater Chicago Area.

Mulliganeers: Mark is a long-time board member of the Mulliganeers - a non-profit dedicated to covering the medical costs for children with serious medical complications, disabilities or injuries. Mark has been involved with the Mulliganeers for twenty years, volunteering his time to help support families and their children who are in need of medical care.

Center of Concern: Mark is an executive committee member for the Center of Concern - an organization that provides housing solutions, support services, and counseling for older adults and people living with disabilities.

DEDICATED TO MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Mark understands the devastating effects of car accidents, medical complications, and personal injuries. He knows the terrible impact they can have on victims and their families. Through his work both inside and outside the courtroom, - Mark hopes to make a positive change in the lives those affected by such tragedy.

Find more information about Mark McNabola’s contribution to the Illinois Community here.