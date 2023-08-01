Empowering Parenthood: Revolutionizing Maternal Health with Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market
Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Recorded For US$ 217.3 Mn in 2022; Projected to Gain CAGR of 19.3% During 2023 – 2031; says AMIHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregnancy tracking apps help expectant mothers monitor and track their pregnancies. They provide information about fetal development, changes in the mother's body, and important milestones during each trimester. Postpartum care apps are designed to support new parents during the post-birth period, commonly referred to as the postpartum or postnatal period. These apps provide resources and information about postpartum recovery, physical healing, and mental health support. They often include features for tracking the baby's development, such as feeding schedules, diaper changes, and sleep patterns. Postpartum care apps may offer guidance on breastfeeding, self-care practices, and coping strategies for the challenges of early parenthood.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1620
Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Drivers:
• Pregnancy tracking apps offer personalized information, tips, and reminders based on the user's specific due date, medical history, and preferences. This personalized approach to healthcare attracts users seeking tailored guidance during their pregnancy and postpartum journey. For instance, apps like "Ovia Pregnancy Tracker" and "The Bump" provide daily updates, articles, and tips specific to each stage of pregnancy, enabling women to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
• Advancements in mobile technology, wearables, and app development have allowed for the creation of more sophisticated and user-friendly apps, which is further boosting the global pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market. Revolutionary apps are integrating with wearable devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers. These integrations allow users to track health metrics, such as heart rate and activity levels, during pregnancy and postpartum. For example, the "Apple Health" app on iOS devices syncs data from various health-related apps and wearables, providing a comprehensive view of an individual's health.
• Pregnancy and postpartum care apps often integrate social features, such as forums and support groups, fostering a sense of community and peer support for expectant and new parents. These apps foster a sense of community among expectant and new mothers, allowing them to connect with others experiencing similar journeys. The social features in apps like "Peanut" and "BabyCenter" create a supportive environment where women can share their experiences, seek advice, and receive emotional support from their peers.
• Pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market are also incorporating telehealth services to connect users with healthcare professionals remotely. This integration ensures that new mothers can access medical advice, counselling, and virtual consultations without leaving their homes. Apps like "doctor on demand" and "teladoc" offer telehealth services for a wide range of healthcare needs, including maternal health support.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1620
Impact of Covid-19 on Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market
The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market has experienced both challenges and opportunities due to the pandemic. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, many expectant and new parents turned to telehealth services, including pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps, for remote healthcare support. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual consultations and telemedicine, allowing users to access healthcare professionals without visiting healthcare facilities in person. COVID-19 brought on additional stress and anxiety for expectant and new parents due to uncertainties and concerns about health and safety. Pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps responded by providing more mental health resources, including support for managing stress, anxiety, and postpartum depression.
Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Regional Data
The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a surge in smartphone adoption, making these digital health tools more accessible to a broader population. Increased smartphone ownership has led to higher app usage and engagement. Awareness of maternal health and the importance of prenatal and postnatal care has been on the rise in many Asian countries. This awareness has driven more expectant and new mothers to seek digital tools like pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps to stay informed and supported throughout their journey. To cater to diverse language preferences and cultural nuances in the region, some apps have introduced multilingual interfaces and localized content. This approach helps to better engage users and provide information in their native languages, which is surging the global pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market demand. In certain Asian countries, there is an integration of traditional and modern healthcare practices. Some pregnancy tracking apps have incorporated traditional medicine elements to cater to local preferences. Furthermore, remote monitoring features in apps have been especially useful for high-risk pregnancies, allowing healthcare providers to keep a closer watch on maternal and fetal health without frequent in-person visits.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Publish your press release with us for 10x reach worldwide/country Publish with IGN24
For all the latest in industry news visit IndustryGlobalNews24.com
Key Companies in the Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market:
o Baby2Body Limited
o BabyCenter, LLC
o Babyscripts
o Everyday Health, Inc.
o Expectful
o GentleBirth LLC.’s
o Glow Inc
o Juna
o Koninklijke Philips N.V.
o Major Care Inc
o MamaMend
o Med ART Studios.
o Ovia Health
o Peanut
o XO Group Inc.
o Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1620
Key Segments Profiled in the Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market:
By Application
o Pregnancy Calendar
o Baby Development Tracking
o Contraction Tracking
o Online Doctor Consultation
o Postpartum Depression
o Exercises and Relaxation
o Others
By Pricing
o Freemium
o Subscription
By Operating System
o Android
o iOS
By End Users
o Individuals
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Maternity Centers
o Others
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1620
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Assisted-Reproductive-Technology-ART--Market-2023-2031-1547
Global In Vitro Fertilization Market
https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-In-Vitro-Fertilization-Market-2023-%E2%80%93-2031-1422
View Other Reports:
Global RNA Based Therapeutics Market: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-RNA-Based-Therapeutics-Market-1068
https://industryglobalnews24.com/global-rna-based-therapeutics-market-was-valued-at-us-472182-mn-in-2020-growing-at-a-cagr-of-1687-over-the-forecast-period-
Global Wireless Gamepad Market 2021-2029: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Wireless-Gamepad-Market-2021-2029-1067
https://industryglobalnews24.com/global-wireless-gamepad-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-61-over-the-forecast-period-absolute-markets-insights
View all our latest publications: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/publications
View our latest press releases on EINNewsWire with us: http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/ign24/?n=2
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here