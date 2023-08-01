Laparoscopic Devices Market Report 2023-2028 | Analysis by Device Type, Application, End User and Region

The increasing focus on training and education for surgeons in laparoscopic techniques represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The global laparoscopic devices market size reached US$ 8.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Laparoscopic devices are specialized instruments used in laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure. These procedures involve small incisions through which a laparoscope, a long, thin tube with a high-intensity light and high-resolution camera at the front, is inserted to visualize the surgical area. Other laparoscopic devices are introduced through additional small incisions to perform the surgery under real-time video guidance. These instruments include trocars, graspers, scissors, clip appliers, electrosurgical devices, and suturing devices. Laparoscopic devices allow for surgeries with less pain, faster recovery, and reduced hospital stays compared to traditional open surgery. They are used in various procedures, including appendectomies, cholecystectomies, and gynecological surgeries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing focus on training and education for surgeons in laparoscopic techniques represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. In line with this, laparoscopic surgeries are less invasive than traditional open surgeries, which is resulting in less postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. These benefits are leading to a rise in preference for these procedures among patients and healthcare providers. The market is also driven by the continuous evolution and improvement of laparoscopic devices, including high-definition cameras, energy devices, and robotic assistance, which are enhancing the precision and safety of laparoscopic procedures.

The increasing prevalence of diseases, such as obesity, gastrointestinal diseases, and gynecological disorders requiring surgical intervention is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing global elderly population, improving healthcare infrastructure, the availability of skilled professionals, rising healthcare expenditure, and improved insurance coverage, are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the laparoscopic devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• B. Braun

• BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Cook Medical Incorporated

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Karl Storz SE & CO. KG

• Medtronic plc

• Olympus Corporation

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global laparoscopic devices market based on product type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Trocars

• Energy Systems

• Closure Devices

• Suction/Irrigation Devices

• Insufflation Devices

• Laparoscopes

• Hand Access Instruments

• Robot Assisted Systems

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Bariatric Surgery

• Colorectal Surgery

• General Surgery

• Gynecological Surgery

• Urological Surgery

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

