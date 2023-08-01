Computer Vision Market Till 2030

Computer Vision

The Computer Vision market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Computer Vision Market worldwide?

Cognex Corporation

Autoliv Inc

National Instruments

Sony Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Basler AG

Microsoft Corporation

Short Description About Computer Vision Market:

The Global Computer Vision market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Computer Vision market size was valued at USD 25913.87 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 31.74% during the forecast period, reaching USD 135465.71 million by 2027.

Computer vision is an interdisciplinary scientific field that deals with how computers can be made to gain high-level understanding from digital images or videos. From the perspective of engineering, it seeks to automate tasks that the human visual system can do.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Computer Vision market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Computer Vision Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Computer Vision

Agriculture

Automotive

Healthcare

Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Others.

What are the types of Computer Vision available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Computer Vision market share In 2022.

Hardware

Software

Which regions are leading the Computer Vision Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

