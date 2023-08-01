The Australian Institute of International Affairs, the International Law Association (Australian Branch) and the Nygh Family are proud to announce that Loren Ovens is the 2023 Peter Nygh Hague Conference Intern

It is a delight and privilege to help foster the development of a thoughtful and intelligent young lawyer who is interested in different legal systems and enjoys working with people from diverse backgrounds.

Loren will commence a six month internship at the Hague Conference in Private International Law in August 2023. She is a 2019 graduate of the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) and a Bachelor of International Relations. After completing her undergraduate degrees, Loren worked as a Legal Officer in the Australian Government, a Legal Associate with the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia and a solicitor at the Women’s Legal Service NSW. In 2023 Loren completed a Master of Laws in International and Comparative Law at Trinity College Dublin.

Loren developed an interest in private international law through her employment including in the Attorney-General’s Department’s Legal Assistance Branch where she was exposed to the Australian Central Authority’s work regarding the 1993 Convention on Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption. While at the Court she assisted the judges with several matters that applied articles of the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. As part of her Masters in Law, she completed a module on comparative private international law.

Loren’s keen interest and knowledge of private international law together with her intelligence and adaptability will be an asset to the Hague Conference. During her six month internship Loren will help prepare for and attend the Special Commission on the Hague Family Law Conventions in October 2023. She relished the opportunity to learn alongside candidates from diverse backgrounds and legal systems at Trinity College. No doubt she will make the most of the opportunity to work at the Hague Conference and live in the Hague, which is home to so many international law institutions.

The Internship supports a graduate or post graduate student from an Australian law school to undertake an internship with The Hague Conference on Private International Law (The Hague Conference) in the Netherlands by providing funds to contribute towards living expenses and cover the cost of travel. It is an award in memory of the late Hon Dr Peter Nygh AM, a leading international lawyer and former judge of the Family Court of Australia. Dr Nygh was also an Australian delegate to, and a rapporteur of, The Hague Conference.

For further information about the Peter Nygh Hague Conference Internship please see International Affairs . Applications for the 2024 award will close on 30 September 2023.