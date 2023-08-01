WOODLAND PINES TOWNHOMES: A BLEND OF LUXURY AND NATURE IN ARIZONA'S MOUNTAIN COUNTRY

Woodland Pines Townhomes Pinetop Townhomes

Woodland Pines Townhomes is a premier community of Pinetop condos and townhomes located in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona.

We are thrilled to introduce Woodland Pines Townhomes to the market. Our goal was to create a community that blends luxury and nature, providing our residents with a unique living experience.” — Anthony Marangon

PINETOP, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Pines Townhomes, a premier community of Pinetop condos and townhomes, is proud to announce its grand opening in the picturesque setting of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. This exclusive enclave of 47 luxury residences showcases a perfect blend of high-end features, contemporary designs, and breathtaking surroundings that Arizona’s mountain country has to offer.

Designed to perfection, each townhome offers three distinct, well-thought-out floor plans that cater to unique lifestyle needs. The interiors boast vaulted ceilings, adding to the expansive and luxurious feel of the homes. The convenience of having both upstairs and downstairs master suites provides flexibility and privacy, making each home a personal sanctuary. Each residence also features a private backyard, where homeowners can create their own outdoor haven.

The Pinetop townhomes are adorned with cozy fireplaces, elegant quartz countertops, and sleek stainless steel appliances. The large partially covered decks extend the living space outdoors, allowing residents to enjoy the stunning scenic views right from their homes.

The Woodland Pines Townhomes community is not just about the homes, but also about the lifestyle it offers. The location in Pinetop-Lakeside, known for its stunning landscapes and outdoor recreational opportunities, allows residents to enjoy a lifestyle that combines the comfort of luxury living with the beauty and tranquility of nature. Whether it's hiking, fishing, or simply enjoying the breathtaking views, there's something for everyone at Woodland Pines.

Furthermore, the community is conveniently located close to local amenities and services, ensuring that residents have easy access to everything they need. From shopping and dining to healthcare and education, everything is just a short drive away.

In addition to the high-quality construction and luxurious features, Woodland Pines Townhomes is committed to providing excellent customer service. From the moment potential buyers first express interest in our condo townhouses for sale, through the buying process, and beyond, the Woodland Pines team is there to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.