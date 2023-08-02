Cricket Championships come to Broward County
Cricket West Indies heads to Broward County, FL to compete against Team India in the T20I series championships as part of Champions Weekend. A weekend dedicated to South Asian music, sports, and culture.
Sonu Nigam is a legendary playback singer, widely regarded as one of the most prominent voices in the Indian music industry. With his mesmerizing vocals and chart-topping hits spanning over three decades, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
The Champions Weekend festivities commence on Friday, August 11, with the Champions Weekend Kick-Off Happy Hour. Starting at 6 PM, music and sports enthusiasts are invited to a free event, promising an evening of excitement and entertainment, setting the stage for an extraordinary weekend ahead. The gathering aims to support South Asian music, sports, and culture, promising a memorable and not-to-be-missed experience. Admission requires an RSVP, which can be filled out here.
"We are thrilled to bring the finale of the West Indies T20I Series vs India to Florida and return to the Broward County Stadium," says Dominic Warne, Commercial Director of Cricket West Indies. "The weekend of back-to-back T20I cricket to determine the T20I Series provides a great opportunity to create a much wider music and cricket experience. By partnering with Hard Rock, Kash Patel Productions, and Visit Lauderdale, we’re excited to deliver our biggest weekend of West Indies cricket ever with incredible music and stunning action from the world’s favorite cricketers.”
On the evening of Friday, August 11, legendary Sonu Nigam will take the stage at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL for a mesmerizing live concert. Sonu Nigam, lovingly deemed the Elvis Presley of India, is one of the most renowned playback singers in the world. Accompanied by a world-class band and cutting-edge audiovisual technology, Sonu Nigam guarantees a sensory delight as he showcases chart-topping hits and passionate ballads spanning over 30 years. This one-night-only performance, presented by Kash Patel Productions, promises an evening of unparalleled music, cherished memories, and an experience that is great for the whole family.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with both Cricket West Indies and Hard Rock Live to present an extraordinary weekend of sports and music," says Kash Patel, Founder of Kash Patel Productions, America's leading South Asian Cultural Event Producer, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. "As cricket experiences exponential growth in the US, particularly in Broward County, we are thrilled to contribute exciting entertainment to this incredible sport. Through this partnership, we blend the passion of sports with the magic of music, offering fans a truly unforgettable experience.”
The excitement continues on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, with the final two T20 Internationals between the West Indies and Team India. These matches will be held in Broward County, Florida, marking a historic moment for cricket in the United States. The T20 Internationals end an all-format series. The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, aims to build on their recent successes and maintain their winning momentum. Meanwhile, the West Indies team seeks to make a strong comeback and showcase the skills of their new generation of talent. This closely contested battle between two cricketing powerhouses promises to deliver exciting action and unforgettable moments.
To enhance the Champions Weekend experience, attendees have the opportunity to stay at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, and participate in a variety of fun activities throughout the weekend. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood is the perfect home base, offering luxurious accommodations and world-class amenities. Guests can also enjoy convenient transportation to and from the matches, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.
Tickets for Sonu Nigam's concert and the T20 Internationals are available now at https://cricket.kpp.events.
