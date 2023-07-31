Submit Release
Cannabix Technologies Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on July 28, 2023 in Burnaby. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP as auditors for the ensuing year and the re-election of Rav Mlait, Dr. Raj Attariwala, Bryan Loree, Kal Malhi, and Thomas Clarke as directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO
Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

