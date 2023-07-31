Submit Release
17-19 Helen Street: Dorchester

17-19 Helen Street is a duplex, with two single-family units. Both units feature four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The property has a paved driveway, second and third floor decks, and a backyard. Both units feature hardwood floors, a dishwasher, and a laundry hook-up.


TO QUALIFY FOR 80% AMI UNITS, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:
  • 2 Persons, $98,350
  • 3 Persons, $110,650
  • 4 Persons, $122,900
  • 5 Persons, $132,750
  • 6 Persons, $142,600

This property has deed restrictions.  In order to ensure that applicants fully understand this type of ownership, it is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED that applicants attend the virtual information session on August 24 at 6:00pm. 

REGISTER FOR THE INFORMATION SESSION

BUYER WILL BE SELECTED BY LOTTERY. THE DEADLINE FOR LOTTERY APPLICATIONS IS September 5, 2023.
 

APPLY FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOMES INITIATIVE

