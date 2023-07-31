Spyn Inc. announces the launch of a hyper personalized, generative AI powered, wellness application

Spyn Inc. Is announcing the launch of their generative AI app that creates personalized workouts and meditation routines for every individual user.

Redmond, Washington, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyn Inc. Is announcing the launch of their generative AI app that creates personalized workouts and meditation routines for every individual user.

The Fit Hub mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android will be the first of its kind as users can converse with Fit Hub’s generative AI chat about the exact type of workout they are seeking and the duration they want for that workout. The AI will then create a hyper-personalized workout tailored to all their specifications. These can include equipment, injuries, time, goals, specific parts of the body, or even their mood. As users continue to use the app, the AI will learn more about their persona, just as a trainer would.





Generate workouts based on outcomes - workouts to improve your golf driving distance or tennis forehand.



“One of the marvels of Fit Hub’s generative AI, is its intuitiveness,” says Founder Gopi Prashanth of Spyn Inc. “Fit Hub responds to outcomes and not obscure anatomical details. So if you want a workout specifically to improve your golf driving distance, the app can generate that for you”

The app will also feature an AI-generated mindfulness offering that is personalized to create the perfect meditation for each user. The app will eliminate the need to spend hours searching online for a meditation practice that is going to deliver a calming and mentally aware state of mind. The AI generates the music, voice, and script to instantly create the meditation experience. Since everything is generated in real-time, the possibilities are literally infinite, with no one workout or meditation being the same.

The app comes with an AI orchestrator that works as a trainer or mindfulness coach as it will guide users through the entire session and not just generate it for them. The app also represents an invaluable tool to use in conjunction with a gym membership or personal trainer to maximize your fitness journey.

Prashanth, describes the app as a customized hyper-wellness experience built around generative AI. The app will initially launch in a beta state where it will generate up to six unique experiences a day for users. Once the subscription model launches, users will be able to generate an unlimited amount of fitness and mindfulness content. Fit Hub will also be releasing a pro feature that will allow trainers and influencers to manage their own in-app communities.

Converse with Fit hub and generate a custom meditation on the go.



Fit Hub empowers people who have an incentive to start working out or meditating but don’t currently have a way to start due to finances or obstructions in their personal life. The app will have a subscription service that takes away the barriers of affording a personal trainer, buying exercise equipment or trawling the internet for hours at a time in search of meditation and workout practices.

After the initial launch of the subscription service, Fit Hub plans to launch various exciting features over the following year that will bring hyper-personalization to a different plateau.

“Search and discovery is so old school. It takes up too much time for people to find a workout or meditation routine that can really help them,” says Prashanth. “We developed the app because we wanted to provide a path that breaks down the barrier for people who want to start exercising or meditating more but don’t know how, and the best way to do that is with generative AI.”



Media Contact:

Name: Yuvika Singh

Email: press@aifithub.com





