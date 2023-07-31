Weebit Nano qualifies its ReRAM module for automotive grade temperature

Extending qualification to higher temperatures for a broad range of applications

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has fully qualified its Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module up to 125 degrees Celsius, the temperature specified for automotive grade 1 Non-Volatile Memories (NVMs). This achievement demonstrates the suitability of Weebit ReRAM for use in microcontrollers and other automotive components, as well as high-temperature industrial and IoT applications.



The qualification, using Weebit’s demo chips manufactured by its R&D partner CEA-Leti, was performed based on well-known JEDEC industry standards for NVMs. These standards impose rigorous testing of many silicon dies blindly selected from three independent wafer lots.

Most chips for consumer and industrial applications need to be qualified for up to 10 years at temperatures between zero and 85 degrees Celsius. Advanced automotive components are much more stringent, requiring qualification at higher temperatures for 10 years or longer, with zero failures. All the Weebit dies successfully passed the entire set of qualification tests at 125 degrees Celsius for 10 years retention, demonstrating the quality and repeatability of Weebit’s embedded ReRAM IP for applications requiring high-temperature reliability.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “This achievement is part of an ongoing process through which we are extending the qualification of our ReRAM technology to even higher temperatures, longer retention and higher endurance levels. In our discussions with Tier-1 foundries and semiconductor companies, we’re seeing increased interest in our ReRAM for automotive and industrial applications. Proving the resilience of Weebit ReRAM at such high temperatures will continue to move these discussions forward. We believe ReRAM to be a better choice for automotive and industrial applications compared to other emerging NVMs not only because of its high temperature performance, but also its low complexity, cost effectiveness, and other advantages such as tolerance to radiation and electromagnetic interference.”

According to Simone Bertolazzi, PhD. Principal Technology & Market Analyst, Memory at Yole Intelligence, part of Yole Group: “Embedded ReRAM is a promising candidate for automotive applications, demonstrating better performance metrics than flash, such as programming time, endurance, and power consumption. Thanks to the involvement of major foundries and leading automotive MCU suppliers, the volume of embedded ReRAM wafers is expected to rise at a CAGR >80% between 2022 and 2028. In this dynamic context, Weebit’s ReRAM can cost-effectively scale to advanced process nodes, where modern automotive chips are designed. Weebit Nano is joining industry leaders in pioneering resistive memory technology for this growing market, offering chip designers an opportunity to create automotive circuits with a better balance of performance, power and cost.” (1)

The Weebit ReRAM demo chip comprises a full sub-system for embedded applications, including the Weebit ReRAM module, a RISC-V microcontroller (MCU), system interfaces, memories and peripherals. The ReRAM module includes a 128Kb 1T1R ReRAM array, control logic, decoders, IOs (Input/Output communication elements) and error correcting code (ECC). It is designed with unique patent-pending analog and digital circuitry running smart algorithms that significantly enhance the memory array’s technical parameters.

Weebitcontinues to extend the qualification of its ReRAM modules to higher temperature and endurance levels, both with CEA-Leti and SkyWater Technology.

(1) Source: Emerging Non-Volatile Memory report, Yole Intelligence, 2023

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

