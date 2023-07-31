MAX Power Mining AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) announces the results of its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on July 28, 2023 in Burnaby, BC. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors for the ensuing year and the re-election of Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, William DeJong, Mark Scott and Thomas Clarke as directors.



