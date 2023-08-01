Katy Nichole’s Record-Breaking Debut Single “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” Is RIAA Certified Gold®
Katy Nichole receives a plaque from Centricity Music CEO Caren Seidle commemorating her first RIAA Certified Gold® single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).”
Third Radio Single, “Hold On,” Is Top 5 And Climbing, Following Her First Two No. 1 Songs Toward The Top Of The Billboard Charts
I know firsthand what it means to be broken and desperate. However, I have also experienced the beauty and wonder of God redeeming and breathing life into situations that seemed utterly hopeless.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centricity Music’s singer/songwriter, Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” The track became the biggest hit this decade on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, crowning the list for a record-breaking 20 weeks, and is now RIAA Certified Gold®.
— Katy Nichole
With her relationship to both music and God inextricably intertwined along her path through anxiety and depression to health and wholeness, Nichole’s debut single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” launched a breakout year that found her nominated for an American Music Award, co-hosting and performing on the GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast and realizing her second-straight No. 1 with “God Is In This Story.” Co-written and produced by Grammy®-nominated Jeff Pardo, the songs spent 44% of 2022 at No. 1 at radio and topped six 2022 Billboard year-end radio and sales categories. Releasing her full-length debut album Jesus Changed My Life earlier this year, this 11-track odyssey is filled with the unabashed honesty and vocal clarity that have made the 23-year-old one of Christian music’s fastest-rising artists.
Nichole’s third single from the album, “Hold On,” launched with a remarkable 34 out-of-the-box radio adds. The Recording Academy (GRAMMY® Awards) featured song and companion K-LOVE premiered video highlights this artist’s personal story of holding on in her darkest moment. Top 5 and headed to the top of the radio charts now, “Hold On” points to a bigger picture beyond what you can see in the moment; beyond the pain, beyond the struggle.
“I know firsthand what it means to be broken and desperate,” reveals Nichole. “However, I have also experienced the beauty and wonder of God redeeming and breathing life into situations that seemed utterly hopeless. I want my music to speak truth and shine a light for those going through dark times.”
Sharing her music live for tens of thousands while on tour, Nichole hit venues across the country with Jeremy Camp, Matthew West and CAIN, plus returned to the Opry stage April 4 after making her Grand Ole Opry debut last year. Being featured now on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, Katy has also sang to a worldwide livestream audience via a packed arena at Chris Tomlin’s “Good Friday Nashville” event, performed at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, was featured on Universal Orlando Resort’s “Rock the Universe,” and performs at all the major festivals, fairs and more this summer. This fall she re-joins CAIN for a 33-city tour launching Sept. 20 in Baton Rouge, LA.
Nominated for a 2023 Female Artist of the Year K-LOVE Fan Award and performing on the awards show May 28, all the latest Katy Nichole tour dates, music news and more information can be found at:
About Centricity Music:
The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
