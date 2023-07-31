Commissioner Downing Announces the Protecting the Big Sky Tour

12 Stops Through Eastern Montana August 21-25

Helena, Mont.- On August 21, Commissioner Troy Downing kicks off the Protecting the Big Sky educational tour in eastern Montana to educate investors, Montana families, seniors, and consumers on safeguarding their finances. The Commissioner and CSI staff are hosting 12 events across eastern Montana over five days. These educational sessions will include snacks and refreshments or a meal in the designated towns.

“Our agency investigates and prosecutes dozens of investor protection and senior fraud cases every year, but this is only part of the solution. Through face-to-face conversations and education, we can empower Montanans to identify red flags and report suspected fraud,” Commissioner Downing said.

August 21 (National Senior Citizens Day)

Big Timber: Hospitality House Senior Center (11-noon)

Billings: Billings Public Library (3-4 pm)

August 22

Miles City: Miles Community College (9-10 am)

Terry: Terry Senior Center – lunch included (12:30-1:30 pm)

Glendive: Glendive Public Library (1-2 pm)

August 23

Sidney: Richland County Extension Office (9-10 am)

Plentywood: Sheridan County Library (1-2 pm)

Scobey: Daniels County Library – dinner included (6-7 pm)

August 24

Glasgow: Valley County Senior Citizens Center (9-10 am)

Malta: Philips County Hospital and Family Health Center (1-2 pm)

Havre: North Central Senior Citizens Center – dinner included (5-6 pm)

August 25

Lewistown: Lewistown Eagles Manor (11-12 pm)

These events are free to the public and all are welcome. For questions, contact Sam Loveridge at 406-670-8522 or sam.loveridge@mt.gov.

Troy Downing is the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor. Commissioner Downing is a two-tour combat veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur.

