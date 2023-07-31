The Thompson Method Marks World Breastfeeding Week with Expansion of Global Certified Guide Network
Dr Robyn with one of the many women she has helped to breastfeed successfully - some after years of disappointment with their other babies
No woman should ever have to choose between breastfeeding her baby and her job. Regardless of the workplace, sector, or contract type, breastfeeding support is necessary and should be required by law.”BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA , July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honour of World Breastfeeding Week (1-7 August), The Thompson Method has announced the certification of its first 79 Certified Guides worldwide, each of whom is committed to supporting women on their journey towards a beautiful, successful, and pain-free breastfeeding experience.
— Dr Robyn Thompson
The Thompson Method is an evidence-based approach to breastfeeding that shares natural and non-forceful techniques, encouraging women to trust their innate abilities to nourish their babies. Meanwhile, World Breastfeeding Week is an annual global initiative to champion breastfeeding. This year’s spotlight is on ‘Breastfeeding and Work’, offering a pivotal platform to rally for fundamental maternity rights that support breastfeeding.
Dr Robyn Thompson, the founder of The Thompson Method and recent recipient of the prestigious Order of Australia Medal for her outstanding contributions to maternal health and breastfeeding, is passionate about extending breastfeeding support beyond borders.
“No woman should ever have to choose between breastfeeding her baby and her job,” she says. “Regardless of the workplace, sector, or contract type, breastfeeding support is necessary and should be required by law. I am incredibly proud of our Certified Guides, who are mothers themselves and have used the Thompson Method in their own unique journeys. They are now building their own small businesses, finding that balance between work and life while helping other women in their preparation to breastfeed pain-free.”
With Certified Guides based in various locations worldwide – including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom – The Thompson Method is progressively expanding its global footprint. The comprehensive directory of Certified Guides is accessible at https://www.thethompsonmethod.com/directory.
Certified Practitioner, Kelly Faytrouni, reflects on her experience using The Thompson Method, "The Thompson Method was invaluable for me, and is now giving me the chance to help mothers-to-be and breastfeeding women in my local community. I highly recommend it as a tool to any woman eager to find evidence-based education and gentle guidance to help them breastfeed full of confidence and free from pain.”
World Breastfeeding Week's theme this year, ‘Let's make breastfeeding and work, work!’, resonates strongly with the ethos of The Thompson Method. Currently, over half a billion working women lack essential maternity protections under national laws, only 20% of countries mandate paid breaks and facilities for breastfeeding or expressing milk, and fewer than half of babies under six months of age are exclusively breastfed.
The Thompson Method respects and supports the right of every woman to choose how she feeds her baby. However, for those women who would like to breastfeed, they strive to change this narrative, by prioritising the respect, support, and empowerment of breastfeeding women, and encouraging the creation of supportive environments for breastfeeding in all sectors of society.
For more information, visit www.thethompsonmethod.com
Jo Caruana
The Thompson Method
email us here