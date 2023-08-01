SingerLewak Announces Growth in the Puget Sound Market with the Merger of Hearthstone CPA
SingerLewak, a Top 100 Firm servicing clients since 1959, is pleased to announce it has entered into a combination agreement with Hearthstone CPA Group.
SingerLewak provides expertise in accounting, tax, and advisory services. Combining with Hearthstone CPA Group is a logical next step for us in expanding our reach in the Puget Sound region. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak, a Top 100 Firm servicing clients since 1959, is pleased to announce it has entered into a combination agreement with Hearthstone CPA Group. Hearthstone CPA Group specializes in supplying traditional services that include tax, accounting, advisory and consulting services, while also offering certain non-traditional services that include fraud investigations, mergers, and acquisition services. Hearthstone CPA Group is the largest CPA firm on the Kitsap Peninsula and is currently ranked in the top 25 in the greater Seattle Puget Sound region by the Puget Sound Business Journal.
"SingerLewak has built a reputation for excellence by providing expertise in accounting, tax, and advisory services in key business sectors and industry specializations including closely held businesses, not-for-profit organizations, public companies, investor-backed businesses, credit unions, individuals, franchises, international and governmental organizations. Combining with Hearthstone CPA Group is a logical next step for us in expanding our reach and capabilities in the Puget Sound region. We have built a highly entrepreneurial business model. Our goal is to continue to build on a platform where business owners, emerging companies, and international and public companies can turn to us for innovative solutions for their growing businesses." commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.
"Since our early beginning in 1986, we have been committed to delivering superior service to our clients, supporting our staff, and serving in the communities, in which we reside. Combining our operation with the resources and enterprising spirit of SingerLewak allows our firm to scale our reach and range of services so that we may continue delivering superior value to our clients. We are proud to continue this legacy with SingerLewak. Together, we are certain our mutual commitment to excellence will bring value-added resources to our clients on a much broader scale," commented Neal Williams, President at Hearthstone CPA Group.
Hearthstone CPA Group will continue business as usual with its current staff and office found at 4312 Kitsap Way # 102, Bremerton, WA 98312. The office staff can be reached at (360) 479-4611.
Hearthstone CPA Group will keep its name but become Hearthstone CPA Group, a division of SingerLewak, effective immediately.
