Motivational Speaker & Leadership Coach, Susan Rucker Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Susan Rucker - Best Selling Author

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Rucker, Founder of Impactful Strategies, LLC, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Rucker's compelling chapter, "Who are you Really? Who do you Want to Be?" has been instrumental in propelling the book to optimal best-seller placement. With her unparalleled insights, Rucker guides readers on a profound journey of self-discovery and empowers them to embrace their true selves, paving the way for personal and professional success.

About Susan Rucker:

Impactful Strategies, LLC, founded by Susan Rucker, elevates people, teams, and enterprises through motivational speaking, leadership coaching, and operational/HR consulting. She is recognized as “The People Whisperer” for her ability to connect and transform people/organizations to achieve breakthrough results.

Susan's decades of HR experience in multiple industries have saved firms tens of millions of dollars and helped them make millions more. Her experience includes overseeing 4,500 employees and $1.3 billion revenue at CVS Pharmacy, increasing employee engagement and retention, top-line sales, and bottom-line profitability. At Banfield Pet Hospital, Susan achieved the best employee retention for seven consecutive years. She also created and implemented a doctor-retention program across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico, saving more than $22 million in two years and generating continuous savings.

Susan has successfully coached/trained leaders and implemented Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives and awareness at Banfield and MARS, Inc.

After starting her own consulting business in 2018, Susan designed WellHaven Pet Health’s HR onboarding program, which was successfully implemented in five states. Impactful Strategies, LCC, has served many organizations throughout the US, including Stratas Foods, FirstService Residential, Elevated Event Experiences, Michael Burt Enterprises, Vendilli Digital Group, California Closets, and Dallas College.

Susan is fluent in Spanish and learning Korean. Being adopted as a child to a loving family and being recently reunited with her biological family in South Korea are two miracles, she said she is most grateful for in her life.

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase.